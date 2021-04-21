Charleston students reach new heights as climbing walls are incorporated into curriculum

Since she started her career in physical education, Oakland Elementary School teacher April Blanton has wanted a climbing wall.

Blanton saw the wall as an opportunity to introduce her students to an activity that may not be accessible to them. While most kids are used to sports such as basketball and soccer, activities like rock climbing are slightly more elusive.

In February 2020, after raising almost $5,000 at a 5K Fun Run, Blanton got her wish. The West Ashley school was able to purchase a climbing wall that was installed just in time for the 2020-21 school year. Blanton’s students have been climbing up, down and across ever since.

Oakland Elementary is now one of seven elementary and middle schools in the district with a climbing wall installed, including Sanders-Clyde Elementary in downtown Charleston, Drayton Hall Elementary in West Ashley, Hunley Park Elementary in North Charleston, Ladson Elementary, and Laurel Hill Primary School and Thomas C. Cario Middle School, both in Mount Pleasant.

While it may seem like just another activity to most, Blanton said the wall helps her and other PE teachers motivate students to be active throughout their lives.

“One of our standards is we want them to be lifelong physical active learners,” she said. “This is just another way to do it.”

Building lifelong skills

At the beginning of each school year, Steve Kamp watches as his students' eyes light up upon encountering the climbing wall at Hunley Park.

Kamp has been using the wall in class since he started as the school’s PE teacher five years ago. As with Blanton, Kamp believes the wall sets students up with skills that carry over throughout their education and into adult life.

“It’s amazing to be able to use and incorporate at such a young age," he said.

Aside from building strength and confidence, the climbing walls act as a puzzle for students. The walls have three different colors of rocks, which indicate the level of difficulty of each handhold. Green rocks are the easiest, yellow are medium and red are hard.

Blanton said the younger students tend to stick to the green handholds, while the fourth and fifth graders work their way up to red. The different levels give students the framework for goal-setting and allow them to track their own progress.

“It teaches some problem-solving skills that they normally would not have to use,” Blanton said. “When you’re there, you’re like ‘Oh, wait. Can I grab this? ... Can I not grab this? ... Am I going to slip off of this?’”

Both Kamp and Blanton use the walls for more than just physical activity. They’re able to incorporate other school subjects, such as math and reading, into the activities on the walls.

“(We’re) using sentence structure or math problems,” Kamp said. “They have to traverse with a word across the wall and make a sentence and then come back and get another word, all of those kinds of things. I try to use it in a variety of ways.”

Blanton said she has the students use north, south, east and west directions when moving around the wall to teach them about geography. She also adds attachments like hula hoops and bean bags to incorporate games and obstacles.

To keep things interesting, the teachers are able to switch up the placement of the handholds on the wall so students are presented with a challenge even after they’ve mastered getting across.

“It’s not just going straight across,” Blanton said. “It’s different activities that they can go along and do as well, using those problem-solving skills that they don’t have to use playing on the computer.”

Investing in confidence

For every student who jumped at the opportunity to run and play games during gym class is a student who loathes the idea of competitive sports. If you ask Blanton, the climbing wall helps those students feel confident in an environment they aren’t typically comfortable in.

The wall presents a challenge for students without pitting them against each other. Unlike sports, where there are winners and losers, the wall allows for an activity where each student’s success is individual.

“It’s fun to watch them overcome their fears,” she said. “Even now I have a couple that haven’t gone all the way across because they’re just scared to, but when they do get across their face lights up, they’re so proud of themselves and they’re so excited.”

Kamp said the wall is especially useful for students with behavioral issues, as it gives them an opportunity to use their brain in a different way.

“It really can engage focus,” he said. “It's something that motivates them, working on several different things like muscular strength, endurance and flexibility ... helps build self-esteem.”

Although they clearly are a benefit to teachers and students, the walls themselves aren’t cheap. The wall at Oakland cost $4,800. Many climbing wall manufacturers offer grants and other funding programs to help schools pay for the walls.

If you ask Oakland Elementary Principal Elizabeth Nicodin, the benefits are worth the cost.

“As a school it’s one of those activities that our students look forward to again and again,” Nicodin said. “It’s just neat to have something that most of our schools don’t have yet.”

Each school in the district has the opportunity to fundraise or apply for grants for the walls. If it were up to Blanton, every school in the district would be able to install their own wall.

“I love that we have it and I love that it’s something different from some of the other schools,” she said. “I also want kids in general to benefit from this. If the other schools have the ability to fundraise to get the wall, it’s a benefit for the kids.”