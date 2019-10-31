Seventeen high school girls faced seasickness and sleep deprivation as they piloted a 150-ton tall ship through the choppy Atlantic, but they finished their nearly weeklong journey with a renewed sense of confidence and teamwork.

The students, a group of 15- to 18-year-old girls from Ashley Hall, took part in the private school’s Offshore Leadership Program, a nautical boot camp designed to inspire and empower young women.

The students docked Saturday after six intense days of working around the clock to successfully pilot and navigate the ship south from Portsmouth, Va., down the Atlantic Coast more than 400 miles to Charleston.

During the journey, the girls were responsible for navigating the ship using a traditional nautical compass, setting and removing its sails, logging their coordinates and performing engine checks, among other tasks.

“It's not an idle exercise,” said Roscoe Davis, co-chair of the humanities department at Ashley Hall and coordinator of the Offshore Leadership Program. “These girls are out there actually serving as crew members, not passengers.”

The students were joined on the ship by Davis and two other Ashley Hall staff members.

“My own personal satisfaction with this is seeing them go from — and this happens every year — go from that state of anxiety to one of confidence,” Davis said.

Adelaide Harper, a senior at Ashley Hall, was in a group on board that worked the midnight to 4 a.m. watch shift.

She and the other students in her watch group would wake up just before midnight, man the ship until 4 a.m. and then go back to sleep in their bunks below deck. They would repeat the process eight hours later when they worked the noon to 4 p.m. shift.

“We definitely had the hardest sleep schedule,” Harper said, “but it was actually my favorite time to do it.”

The students involved with the Offshore Leadership Program, often affectionately referred to as OLP, started preparing for their journey in January, when they began meeting with Davis twice a week during lunch.

“From the very start I emphasize "ship, shipmates, self" — that's always been the motto,” Davis said. “And the point is you put the ship and the community, everyone, first and you put your own needs last. And that's a recipe for success in really any venture in life.”

During these lunch sessions, the girls learned about celestial navigation and important landmarks they would pass on their journey. They also memorized every part of the ship and each crew member’s purpose.

But for many students, no amount of studying and memorization could prepare them for what life was like on the Liberty Clipper, a 125-foot-long schooner ship with two masts and multiple sails.

“It was crazy. You’re constantly moving, and you have to get your sea legs for sure. It’s like a moving classroom,” said junior Ruby Sloan, adding that although she’d learned about everything on paper, “it’s totally different when you get on the boat.”

Harper agreed and said the responsibility of operating the ship was intimidating at first.

“The first time I steered the ship it was absolutely terrifying,” Harper said. “I got 40 degrees off course and thought, ‘I'll never do this again.’ But it was not my last time. I got a lot better, and I really enjoyed it.”

The program is funded by Ashley Hall alumni and donors, Davis said.

Students accepted into OLP pay for their luggage to be checked and a shuttle to the airport, but all other costs are covered.

“Some families at Ashley Hall, they really have to stretch to pay this tuition. And it's always been the case that we wanted this to be something that any girls who are interested can pursue it,” he said of the program.

Tuition at Ashley Hall ranges from almost $12,000 to around $26,000 per student annually, according to the school’s website.

Davis declined to disclose how much the program costs, but said, “If it weren't for the generosity of these families and alumni, then this would not exist.”

This team’s journey marked the 12th year of the program. Students previously traveled on the Spirit of South Carolina and the schooner Roseway. While the ship has changed over the years, the overarching message of the program has remained the same as the school's motto: "Girls who have the will have the ability."

“When these girls go out there and work as a team, they identify their strengths and augment their strengths by facing their fears," Davis said, "and when they come back that usually sticks with them for life.”

“Being thrown into this new environment with all of these different obstacles, where it’s not only expected, but celebrated to fail, and to learn from those failures is really important for girls’ confidence, and really important for developing leadership characteristics that will help you overcome these obstacles,” Harper said.

After returning from their journey, the girls will write a five-page, self-reflection essay detailing their experiences and will mentor a class of third graders from Charleston’s Meeting Street Academy through the Compass Rose program.

The Liberty Clipper will continue past Charleston and make its way to its final destination in the Bahamas, where it will remain for the winter.

Most students, despite no access to technology and not being able to shower for almost a week, were sad to leave the ship.

“We’re all ready for a shower,” Harper said, “but we’re all saying that we would go take a shower and come and sail the rest of the trip down.”