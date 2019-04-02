The number applying to Charleston County's magnet and charter schools reached a record high this year, meaning some families face a slimmer chance of getting their child into the school of their choice.
Thousands of families are waiting to hear if their children will get a coveted seat. During this year's application process, 6,331 students submitted a total of 14,289 applications to attend schools of choice, according to data provided by the district.
Those students are seeking only 3,278 available seats at 34 district schools and programs.
Those numbers are up slightly from last year, when 6,035 students submitted 12,911 applications. The number of applications more than tripled between 2015 and 2018, leading to fierce competition for a number of available seats that remained largely unchanged.
Buist Academy, a countywide school serving kindergarten through eighth grade, once again is the most sought-after school in the district. Orange Grove Charter School, which serves the same grades, received the second-most applications, a record high for the school.
"The culture at Orange Grove is one of a kind; it’s a good place to work and go to school, and I think it's authentic," said Principal John Clendaniel on Tuesday. "When you come into the school, people feel that, they experience that, and, if they’re happy, they're gonna talk about that to their friends."
The number of seats at Orange Grove is capped at 1,150, according to the school's charter. To accept more students, the school would have to find a larger building and get approval from the district for a revision of its charter, he said.
"I’d love the opportunity to serve even more kids, but that would require even more space," Clendaniel said.
As demand outstrips seats in magnet and charter schools, students and parents have described the school choice application process as stressful, causing anxiety for children as early as elementary school.
Most choice schools including Orange Grove accept students via a lottery. Some give preference based on where a student lives. Three schools — School of the Arts, Academic Magnet High, and Buist Academy — use tests or auditions to select students from across the county.
Two decades of aggressive school choice policies have reshaped the state's second-largest school district, contributing to a continued pattern of racial and economic segregation between schools. As a handful of majority-white magnet schools have entered prestigious rankings of the top public schools in the country, other schools with nearly all-black student populations and high levels of poverty are on the brink of being taken over by the state.
The stark contrast was highlighted in The Post and Courier's 2015 series "Left Behind" and in a 2018 study conducted by Clemson University's Office of Inclusion and Equity.
“Stop arguing whether it (school choice) creates inequity. Every member of our team thinks it does,” said Clemson researcher Greg Ladewski in an August presentation to the school board. “That doesn’t mean it should be scrapped, but it should be reformed to make it available to all students.”
The school board approved a list of goals in February, including changes to ensure "opportunity, equity, and access." The board is expected to vote on policy recommendations based on community input in June.
Clendaniel said one key to promoting diversity in choice schools would be to provide transportation for all students. Charter advocates statewide have been pushing for bus service, which is often a deciding factor when low-income families weigh their options.
Last year, the school board also considered a recommendation to end partial-magnet programs that have consistently low enrollment and demand. That idea is still on the table as the board gets ready to consider a long-coming comprehensive overhaul promoting equity in schools.
The month-long school choice application window ended March 11. The district will inform families via students' online dashboards about their acceptance status on April 18.
After that, families will have until May 6 to accept or decline seats. The deadline for residency address verification is June 28.