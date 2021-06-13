Charleston streets flood as rains continue to add to the deluge

Charleston County is under a flood advisory today as steady rain continues to soak the area.

For the second consecutive day, heavy rain in downtown Charleston is resulting in nuisance flooding of low-lying areas. The peninsula has seen over 5 inches of rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The city of Charleston has deployed personnel from several departments to deal with the flooding.

Emergency management officials and the Charleston Police Department are reporting that a number of roads and other areas throughout downtown remain flooded. Most of the closures are on the peninsula's West Side.

Light rain will continue to fall across the city, but additional rainfall amounts will be small, the Weather Service said.

There is flooding in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Medical University Of South Carolina, Marion Square and Columbus Street Terminal.

The Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, is closed in both directions because of standing water. About a dozen roads are blocked at problem intersections and others have some lanes partially blocked.

Vehicles are stalled in some areas.

The Weather Service reminds drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads. Don't drive into water of unknown depth.

City Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff said city officials and crews continue to work to protect the life and safety of those in Charleston.

"During these types of events, with high levels of rain and flash flooding, it’s critical that our citizens and visitors avoid all unnecessary travel and never drive through flooded roadways. As we always advise during these events, ‘Turn around. Don’t drown.’”

The storms on June 12-13 have dropped extremely heavy rainfall from Red Top through West Ashley into portions of James Island and downtown Charleston.

James Island also saw over 5 inches of rain during the event.

Ashley recorded over 4 inches of rain from storms that began around 6 p.m. June 12. Some parts of Mount Pleasant and North Charleston have seen over 3 inches.

In the Hospital District, at least 5.5 inches of rain has fallen since the storm hit, including a 2-inch dump in the morning, according to a weather station on nearby Halsey Street.

With high tide at 10:45 a.m., the floodwater had nowhere to go. A thigh-deep brown soup pooled in spots by the hospitals, as police directed traffic off a normally busy Calhoun Streets into side streets where motorists had few options to avoid deep water.

At the intersection of Gadsden and Bennett streets, motorists abandoned three cars. Other motorists warily approached barricades around the vehicles and decided against trying to push through.

The area has long been flood prone, and the city occasionally stations a portable pump there to whisk water from the basin toward the Ashley, a supplement to the city's aging stormwater tunnels. The pump was nowhere to be seen June 14.

When the storm hit Saturday night, a fierce squall erupted over the Medical District. Within about 30 minutes, the normally bustling hospitals were surrounded by a murky moat.

Weather gauges in the area recorded rainfall rates of more than 6 inches per hour. Motorists scrambled to push through low spots on Calhoun Street. Floodwaters pooled by the entrance to the Medical University Hospital's Emergency Department, stranding at least one car. Fast-moving flows flowed into into nearby Cannon Park, covering nearly half of it at one point.

Glenn Smith and Cleve O'Quinn contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.