The new president of Charleston Southern University knows he has big shoes to fill.

Dondi Costin, a former Air Force chaplain and retired major general, became president of the Southern Baptist-affiliated private liberal arts university in July 2018. He succeeded Jairy Hunter, who had led Charleston Southern for more than three decades.

Hunter became president in 1984 during a time when the school was on the verge of bankruptcy.

"It's a completely different campus now than it was when he showed up," Costin, 55, said of his predecessor.

On Thursday, Hunter was awarded the prestigious Joseph P. Riley Leadership Award for his dedication to higher education and community involvement.

"I'm so thankful for the opportunity to take the baton from somebody who was so wildly successful," Costin said. "I would say that that’s a much better place to be in than following a leader who has left a place worse than he or she found it.”

It's a sentiment that Hunter agreed with. He began talking with the school's Board of Trustees about possibly ushering in a new leader to succeed him two years before his formal retirement as president.

"If you’re going to make a change, make a change when things were good," Hunter said. "We just felt like that maybe somebody else would have a better opportunity to move the university forward."

‘A culture shock’

Costin, a native of Wilmington, N.C., acknowledged his path to the presidency of a university has been anything but ordinary.

He went into the Air Force Academy out of high school and soon became an industrial engineer in the Air Force.

"Along the way, I had a sense that I was called to be a minister of the gospel. And for me, it was an immediate attraction, not just to the ministry, but an immediate attraction to the Air Force as a chaplain," he said.

Costin stayed in the Air Force, and after around eight years of night school he finished the education he needed to become a chaplain.

"Whereas most people have to get out of the Air Force, go to seminary and come back, I was able just to stay in. One day I was a line officer, and the next day I was a chaplain," he said.

He went on to serve as the senior Air Force chaplain in the Middle East, the senior Air Force chaplain in the Pacific, and eventually made his way to the Department of Defense in Washington, D.C.,where he oversaw all Air Force chaplains around the world as the chief of chaplains.

He eventually obtained a Ph.D. in organizational leadership, "not knowing what would happen, but just to open some doors." He also holds five master's degree and a doctor of ministry degree. He originally thought he might want to teach at a university.

In the mid-'90s, he taught college courses for four years as an Air Force ROTC instructor.

Ten months before the end of his last three-year job in the Air Force, Costin searched the internet for “college president vacancies.”

“I knew that in the universe of college presidencies, the band of that universe that would consider somebody with my skill set and credentials coming from outside higher education was going to be fairly narrow,” Costin said. “I was born and raised and educated Southern Baptist, and the tradition here is a Southern Baptist school, and everything just lined up.”

The transition to a higher education leadership post was a "little bit of a culture shock," Costin said, "but there are plenty of parallels, more than you might imagine. And, at the end of the day, it's about life change.”

Three ‘wildly important' goals

While Charleston Southern expanded rapidly during Hunter’s 34-year tenure, he and Costin agreed that the university still has room to grow.

“Any new leader committed to their university is going to make some changes. And change is something that we all need,” Hunter said. “We need change on various fronts. The mission of our university is the same — promoting academic excellence in a Christian environment. But there’s a lot of different ways to do that.”

Costin's vision for the school's future is rooted in its comprehensive strategic plan.

The plan, expected to be released formally to the public in January, focuses on what Charleston Southern officials have dubbed "wildly important goals" for enrollment, retention and graduation rates.

The goals reflect the long-term challenges that smaller colleges like Charleston Southern are expected to face during the next 10 years as higher education enrollment declines.

“For most every other college that isn't a flagship or a large state school ... not just us but in colleges like ours, our business model is based in no small part on the birth rate 18 years ago,” Costin said.

Enrollment struggles for small colleges are projected to only get worse through the 2020s thanks to a steep decline in birth rates in 2008 following the Great Recession.

“It's the thing that's on everybody's mind, because there are probably too many colleges in the country to sustain the number of students that we expect to see in the next, you know, 15 to 20 years,” Costin said.

Despite being the largest private college in South Carolina, Charleston Southern plans proactive steps to meet its long-term enrollment goals.

“We're not settling for status quo," Costin said. "We're trying to look at every single process in every single area to make sure that we are serving our students as best we can.”

The strategic plan also includes a list of potential future capital projects, including a new student center, a new academic building for the recently launched engineering program, a new music facility and a new intramural field.

But aside from those plans for new buildings and facilities, Costin emphasized the importance of marketing Charleston Southern’s value as a diverse, private Christian college.

Not everyone at Charleston Southern has to identify as Christian, he said, adding, “It’s not a graduation requirement.”

“We don't beat them over the head with the Bible,” he said. “But what we do say is that coming here means that there's a distinct worldview. And this worldview is one that understands that all truth is God's truth.”

Costin also boasted of the school's student faculty ratio, currently 12-to-1, and a student body that's 38.5 percent students of color.

"The kind of diversity that you're going to have when you get in the workforce, you get to experience now as you're going in the college and university setting," he said.

'All about the students'

Less than a year and a half into his tenure, Costin has made an impression.

"I just feel like he’s all about the students," said first-year student Asia Smith. "He really wants us to get involved."

"He gets to know you personally," said first-year student Tyra Wright. "He came into the cafeteria and he came and ate with us one day."

"He does this little walk that he does," added fourth-year Christian studies student Wiley Jackson. "He’ll walk from his office to Chick-fil-A or somewhere, and he’ll talk to students the entire way."

Hope Ivanova, a fourth-year student, prayed backstage with Costin and other campus ministry leaders before a bi-weekly worship session at Lightsey Chapel last month.

During her time at Charleston Southern, she's seen both Costin and Hunter lead the school.

She appreciated the new president's thoughtful interactions with students, and the "fresh ideas" and leadership he has brought.

“The first time he met me and my friends, we were in his office and I was like, ‘There's no way he’s going to remember our names,’ ” she said. “I see him like a week later, two weeks later — he remembers my name. And he remembers not just our names, but our story.”

It's the small details, she said, that she's surprised Costin remembers — like students' birthdays or if they have a big exam coming up.

"He remembers so much," she said. "I am so amazed at how he does it."

As Costin walked around the school's campus last month, he greeted many of the students he passed, some by first name.

"We try to be as accessible as possible," Costin said. "I enjoy that aspect of it. The student element is the most fun part."