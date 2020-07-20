Charleston solicitor's office will decide whether to try 2 teens as adults within 30 days

Prosecutors are deliberating about which court to try the cases against two teens accused in the downtown Charleston shooting death of the husband of College of Charleston's incoming provost.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday her office would review whether the two North Charleston teens, ages 15 and 16, should be tried as adults on charges they fatally shot Tom DiLorenzo.

Currently, the charges are being brought in family court due to their ages. The family court can waive jurisdiction to general session court for a child charged with murder, and Wilson's office will decide whether the state should seek a waiver in this instance.

If she does seek a waiver, an evaluation must be performed by the Department of Juvenile Justice that provides a social history of the juveniles and conducts psychological evaluations.

The report is meant to judge a juvenile's maturity and his or her chances for rehabilitation. Protection of the public is also considered, Wilson said.

After that, family court would hold a waiver hearing to examine the probable cause for the juvenile having committed the crime and the factors for the juvenile's potential rehabilitation.

Under South Carolina law, the court has to consider many factors, including the seriousness of the allegations, the degree of violence used, premeditation and the protection of the community. The court also looks at the juvenile's maturity in consideration of his or her home, environment and emotional attitude, as well as the juvenile's prior record and likelihood of rehabilitation.

Wilson said she will decide whether to ask family court to waive jurisdiction within 30 days.

DiLorenzo, 63, and his wife, Suzanne Austin, the college's newly appointed provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, were walking Friday morning on King Street when they were confronted by two young men who tried to rob them at gunpoint, police said. At some point, DiLorenzo was fatally shot. His wife was not physically harmed.

He recently retired from the University of North Dakota after serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs for seven years. The couple had moved to Charleston within the past few weeks and she began her new job July 1, the college has said.

Harleston Village, the neighborhood in which Friday’s shooting took place, rarely experiences that level of violence.

Police calls regarding violent crimes are most common a few neighborhoods to the north — in Charleston’s East Side, data compiled by The Post and Courier found. Last year was that neighborhood’s second most deadly in a decade, with four fatal shootings. Over a 10-year span, the East Side neighborhood had 26 homicides and 70 reports of aggravated assault with a firearm.

All identified homicide suspects since 2010 were people who did not live on the East Side. Victims were a mix of East Side residents or outsiders.

Aggravated assaults were different, however. More than half the cases were unsolved and those that were solved showed a mix of residents and people from other parts of the Charleston area.

Violence in the East Side was most common in the area surrounding Charleston Housing Authority buildings.

On the western side of the city, north of the Septima Clark Parkway, a similar pattern emerged, with a cluster of violence around Charleston Housing Authority buildings.

Over a five-year period, the northwestern side of the peninsula saw a dozen homicides and over 50 calls for aggravated assaults involving firearms.

The increasing crime in that area prompted Charleston police to add a substation there, which is scheduled to open in September.

Mikaela Porter contributed to this report.