The big bad wolf of a supermoon eclipse that will occur Sunday might play peek-a-boo for a bit.
But forecasts continue to improve for relatively clear skies.
The eclipse begins at 10:33 p.m. Sunday night. The National Weather Service on Friday called for a 26 percent chance of clouded skies at 8 p.m. after a day's rain pulls out of the Charleston area. That chance drops to a 10 percent by 11 p.m.
The private forecasting company AccuWeather called for mostly clear skies.
Total eclipse is at 11:41 p.m. as the moon reaches its highest point for the night. It lasts about an hour, and the moon will move completely out of eclipse at 1:50 a.m.
Bundle up. Temperatures will fall from the 40s to the 30s during the eclipse with a colder "real feel" wind chill.
On Monday, overnight temperatures drop to near or below freezing, depending on how far from the coast you are. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. The mercury kicks back up on Tuesday.
This total lunar eclipse is being popularly referred to as a Super Wolf Blood Moon because it's taking place during a supermoon.
Supermoons occur when the moon is at perigee — the point in its orbit closest to Earth — when it becomes full. Those moons appear larger and as much as 14 percent brighter, according to NASA.
The January full moon is called the Wolf Moon in native American and European folklore. Lunar eclipses are popularly called "blood moons" because the orb appears to turn orange or red to the eye.
As a side note, supermoons bring higher tides. Forecasts call for high tides in the 6-foot range in the Sunday and Monday time frame, a range that could lead to moderate flooding.