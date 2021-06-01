Charleston shrimper said 'everything happened so quickly' when his boat capsized

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Shem Creek shrimp boat captain whose vessel capsized and sank near Morris Island last week has found an overwhelming amount of emotional and financial support from the community.

Lockwood McCants Freeman IV, of the Miss Kim, told The Post and Courier he was heading back toward shore on May 27 when his shrimp boat suddenly capsized, catching him and his two crewmates off guard.

"Everything happened so quickly," Freeman said. "It was over in a matter of seconds."

Freeman said the vessel sank because, when he made a turn toward shore, his port-side rigger, which is the pulley system used to drag fishing nets, popped up suddenly.

The weight of the rigger, paired with the turn, caused the boat to capsize and eventually sink, Freeman said.

The incident occurred about 1 nautical mile off of Morris Island.

Days after the accident, Shem Creek Fisheries, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting local fishermen, started a GoFundMe to raise money for Freeman.

Within four days, the fundraiser surpassed its $10,000 goal.

Grace Sayre, founder of Shem Creek Fisheries, said the organization aims to help any fisherman who falls on sudden bad luck.

"Anytime a boatist has distress through no fault of their own, then we come together as a community and raise funds," Sayre said. "There's no way you can come back from that ... but hopefully it can help pay his personal bills for him until he finds out what his Plan B is."

The 35-foot Miss Kim was near Charleston Harbor for the opening day of shrimp season when the capsizing took place. The two crew members and Freeman were rescued and taken to shore. No one was injured.

The boat remains submerged in 12 to 18 feet of water while Freeman comes up with a salvage plan. There were 120 gallons of diesel fuel onboard but it has not leaked into the ocean as of this past weekend, according to Coast Guard Sector Charleston.

Freeman said he was inspired by the amount of support he has received from the community. He's sad to have lost the Miss Kim, but is optimistic he will be fishing again in the future.

"It takes a lot to run that little boat," Freeman said, adding that if he finds another one eventually, "I know that God's got a plan for me."

Another fundraiser is in the works to help Freeman. Between 1 and 4 p.m. on June 12, Art's Bar and Grill off of Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant will be raising money by selling food and hosting raffles. All the proceeds will benefit Freeman.