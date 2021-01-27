Charleston Sheriff Graziano decries SC abortion bill giving rape victims' names to police

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano took to Twitter on Wednesday to decry a Statehouse proposal that would give her department the names of any rape or incest victims who get abortions.

The amendment, part of the so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill, would require any doctor who performs an abortion for a patient who reports that the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest to give the patient's contact information to the local sheriff within 24 hours.

"This is absolute insanity to re-victimize the victim," Graziano tweeted in response to the amendment. "Sheriffs should not be policing a woman's body, religious beliefs or personal health decisions."

The Senate is expected to pass the full bill, then hand it over to the House for committee and floor action before landing on Gov. Henry McMaster's desk. The governor, who supports the measure, has said he would sign it.

Graziano, who earlier this month became the Palmetto State's first female and first openly gay sheriff, campaigned on promises of transparency and respect from law enforcement.

"I may be a new sheriff, but I'm not new at being a woman," Graziano added in a tweet with the hashtag #mybodymyrights. "If all men who intend to have a vasectomy would kindly report to the sheriff where you will be required to provide a DNA sample, we would greatly appreciate. Victims of rape would appreciate it..."

Charleston is one of just a few Palmetto State counties with abortion providers, and has a victim-focused program for nurses to collect forensic evidence from sex assault victims at the Medical University of South Carolina.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.