Charleston Sheriff decries SC abortion bill giving rape victims' names to authorities

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano took to Twitter on Wednesday to decry a Statehouse proposal that would give her department the names of any rape or incest victims who get abortions.

The amendment, part of the so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill, would require any doctor who performs an abortion for an adult patient who reports that the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest to give the patient's contact information to the local sheriff within 24 hours. Currently, doctors may refer victims to law enforcement or recovery services, but wouldn't do so without the patient's consent.

While the addition was ultimately approved, opponents say the reporting requirement would further traumatize sex assault survivors who don't feel they can safely report the crime, and potentially dissuade them from seeking medical care.

"This is absolute insanity to re-victimize the victim," Graziano tweeted in response to the amendment. "Sheriffs should not be policing a woman's body, religious beliefs or personal health decisions."

The Senate is expected to pass the full bill, then hand it over to the House for committee and floor action before landing on Gov. Henry McMaster's desk. The governor, who supports the measure, has said he would sign it.

Graziano, who earlier this month became the Palmetto State's first female and first openly gay sheriff, campaigned on promises of transparency and respect from law enforcement.

"I may be a new sheriff, but I'm not new at being a woman," Graziano added in a tweet with the hashtag #mybodymyrights.

S.C. Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, one of the lawmakers who proposed the amendment, declined to directly respond to Graziano’s comments.

But he noted the measure does not directly force women to do anything. The physician would report the rape or incest, and the women would not be required to press charges or take any further action if they chose not to.

“The reason behind the amendment is that the state has a compelling interest in investigating, prosecuting and deterring violent crime, and I think rape and incest is a violent crime,” said Massey, R-Edgefield.

Massey also pointed out that, for years now, state law has already required abortion providers to report to law enforcement when they perform abortions on minors as a result of rape or incest.

“This extends that to adult women,” Massey said.

Charleston is one of just a few Palmetto State counties with abortion providers, and has a victim-focused program for nurses to collect forensic evidence from sex assault victims at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Lowcountry leaders aren't alone in denouncing the move. The S.C. Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault released a statement saying that the reporting requirement would further strip victims of their autonomy "by removing doctor-patient confidentiality and replacing it with fear and intimidation."

The amendment was the culmination of hours of debate Tuesday, when several Republicans spoke against abortion but hesitated to support a bill without exceptions for rape. The legislation would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which usually begins within 6 to 8 weeks into a pregnancy.

Jamie Lovegrove contributed to this report.