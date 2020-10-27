You are the owner of this article.
Charleston sheriff candidate Kristin Graziano tests positive for COVID-19

kristin graziano with sticker.jpg
Kristin Graziano, the Democratic Party candidate for sheriff, applauds while attending Noche De Cine con Norsan Media at Patriots Point on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

 Lauren Petracca/Staff

Kristin Graziano revealed Tuesday night that she's tested positive for COVID-19, seven days before the election that could make her the new sheriff of Charleston County.

Graziano said she found out over the weekend that she was exposed to the novel coronavirus while working at her part-time job. She noted that she's working because Sheriff Al Cannon placed her on unpaid administrative leave in February, saying her campaign undermined his programs and implied his policies aren't fair or accountable.

With just a week left before Election Day, Graziano said her team is quarantining and monitoring symptoms while shifting their final campaign events to an online platform. Graziano will isolate at her home until she gets a negative test.

Graziano, 52, poses one of the most serious challenges that Cannon has faced in a race since he was elected in 1988. Running as a Democrat, she'd be the first female sheriff in Charleston County. She most recently served on the Sheriff's Office SWAT team.

If elected, she's pledged to conduct racial bias and financial audits of the Sheriff's Office. In her coronavirus announcement, she urged supporters to continue with their voting plans.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

