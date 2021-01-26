Charleston set to begin next phase of project to repair and raise Low Battery seawall

Charleston City Council got behind the next phase of the city's Low Battery seawall restoration project Tuesday.

The work is meant to repair and elevate the wall along Murray Boulevard that major storms have overtopped in recent years.

The second phase of the project will begin with work on a two-block section of the seawall. Gulfstream Construction has won a nearly $12 million contract for the work from Ashley Boulevard to Council Street.

Councilman Mike Seekings said the first phase will be substantially complete this week or next.

“It is really transformative,” he said. “Phase one is coming right behind it, and bids came in where we thought they would be.”

The city's tourism-focused taxes on meals, drinks and hotel stays are funding all but a few million dollars of the work. The budget for phases one and two is $37.8 million, with the city paying $34.5 million and utility companies paying the balance.

“We’ve put money aside for this for almost a decade," Seekings said.

The five-phase, $65 million project is raising the Low Battery seawall nearly three feet, from High Battery to the Coast Guard station on Tradd Street.

The city has been doing the work in sections, about 1,000 feet each year, and installing temporary flood walls along the way. That's so the work doesn't expose the area to flooding from storms while the project is under way.

Work on the seawall at the southern tip of the peninsula began in December 2019.

The endorsement of the contract for phase two work came during City Council business Tuesday that was paused for Mayor John Tecklenburg to give his State of the City address, in which he discussed flooding problems Charleston is facing.

The mayor described the threat of flooding driven by climate change as an "existential" menace facing the city, warning that "without bold action the future can only be one of surrender and retreat.”

The city has also been discussing with the Army Corps of Engineers a proposal to put an 8-mile storm surge wall around much of downtown, and has been building a network of deep tunnels and huge pumps to drain floodwater from parts of the peninsula.