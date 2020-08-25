Charleston schools use lottery, 'objective criteria' to pick students for in-person class

Not all Charleston County parents who want to send their children back for in-person instruction this fall for the first day of school will be able to do so.

Students are expected to find out later this week if their requests for face-to-face instruction will be granted. But the school district has been reluctant to release information detailing specifically how it plans to prioritize students, sparking frustrations for some parents who fear their child will be left behind.

A select group of Charleston County School District students will return to the classrooms Sept. 8 for traditional learning. But the majority of students in the state's second-largest school district will start the year entirely online.

The number of students a school can safely host for face-to-face learning depends on a handful of different factors, including the building size, total student enrollment and the availability of educators who are willing to teach in person.

If the demand for traditional learning exceeds what a given school is able to accommodate, students will start the year online under the district's "temporary remote" model before they're eventually phased in to the classroom as coronavirus conditions improve.

"To get the school year under way, we do have a limited number of in-person seats," said Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait.

For weeks, district officials have assured parents that schools will use "objective criteria" to determine which of the students who want in-person instruction will have their requests granted on day one.

Parents have continued to press for more details.

Jeannie Arthurs, a James Island parent of a rising fifth grader at Harbor View Elementary, works full-time. So does her husband. She's been told by her daughter's school that the demand for traditional learning exceeds the number of slots available.

If her daughter isn't selected for in-person learning like she hopes, Arthurs will have to make the difficult choice to switch to a private school or sacrifice her job to homeschool.

"I’m just not sure how they’re going to pick who gets to go to school," Arthurs said. "I understand that there are some kids who need the services, but why does my child not need it, too? ... I just think it's a little bit unfair."

The short timeline the district has provided has only made things harder. School starts in two weeks, and Arthurs still doesn't know whether her daughter will make the cut.

"It's going to change my life. It feels very much of an assault on children in general and working mothers," she said.

On Monday, district officials told parents to expect to receive a phone call or email from their child's school by the end of the week that will inform them whether their request has been granted.

Board member Joyce Greene also hoped to receive more clarity.

"How are you making the decisions of with kids, what families are allowed to be in person?" Green asked district Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher during a board meeting Monday night.

About half of the students who wanted face-to-face learning were selected via a random lottery system, Belcher said. The other 50 percent were selected via "objective criteria around student need."

"We’re trying to be very sensitive to not call out individual personal conditions for kids. Because we want to be protective of that," Belcher said.

There have been some rumors circulating that the district was only prioritizing students with special needs, Belcher said, but that is not true.

"We're trying to make sure that we're considering the kids that most need in-person instruction, and we’re doing that based on a variety of different criteria," Belcher said.

Some schools, including Charleston County School of the Arts, will use academic considerations to select students, she said.

"At SoA, the seniors do performances, so it's important that they get into the school earlier and begin to work on that. So they're prioritizing the seniors," Belcher said.

Other academic criteria could be used for primary grade students where in-person instruction is vital to their educational development, said district spokesman Andy Pruitt.

"There are also some students who must receive services in-person. By specifically explaining those services publicly, we would be violating FERPA (Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act) and the trust of the families involved," Pruitt said in an email to The Post and Courier.

While the school year will open with limited in-person availability, Postlewait expects as many as 50 percent of students districtwide to be phased in to the classroom before Sept. 21 if the COVID-19 two-week incident rate continues to fall.

"Our hope is, by the time school opens on Sept. 8 we will be in a temporary operating mode with students chosen by lottery to return for a couple of weeks, and by the end of September we'll be able to bring back all of the students who at this time had indicated that they wish to return in person," she said.

Some 51 percent of the district's student population, or just over 25,000 students, requested in-person instruction this year.

The district estimates that around 25 percent of all students district-wide will be able to return for face-to-face instruction on the first day of school.