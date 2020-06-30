Charleston schools to expand farm education effort in areas with limited fresh food access

Not all children in Charleston County have the opportunity to try fresh, locally grown produce at home.

Sometimes, the only real exposure some students might have to these foods is through the lunch they receive at school each day.

A new, $100,000 federal grant will help expand Charleston County School District’s efforts to provide these students with access to healthy food and the opportunity to learn about gardening via a hands-on farm curriculum.

Kerrie Hollifield, the school district’s registered dietitian, said she’s met students who had never tried a sweet potato before.

That’s because some students live in what’s known as “food deserts,” federally designated, low-income areas without access to a full-service grocery store. As a result, many families, especially those without ready access to transportation, are forced to rely on fast-food or gas stations to buy their groceries.

This is an unfortunate reality for many children who live in what’s known as the Neck Area, which encompasses the upper peninsula of the city of Charleston and parts of North Charleston.

The school district has been partnering with a local nonprofit, the Green Heart Project, to introduce school gardens and healthy food curriculums at low-income schools across Charleston County since 2009.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday that CCSD was one of three other organizations in the Palmetto State selected to receive funds that will enable them to expand these initiatives by funding what’s known as “farm to school” programs.

Starting in the fall, students at five Charleston County elementary schools, all located within the Neck Area, will participate in this new program, which includes hands-on school gardening experiences, field trips to local farms and a robust agriculture education curriculum.

The year-long program is made possible via partnerships with other local community organizations, including Fresh Future Farm, a nonprofit urban farm in North Charleston, and GrowFood Carolina, a project spearheaded by the Coastal Conservation League.

“With forming these relationships, we're able to get these farmers into our cafeteria,” Hollifield said. “We're not just providing the kids with locally grown food, we're really showing them what that means and then what's behind it.”

These kinds of "full circle experiences" can be really helpful for students to understand where the food they eat comes from.

"Especially during the time like this, like global pandemic happening, I feel like we're all recognizing how essential food is to what we do," said Amanda Howell, program director with the Green Heart Project.

When students return to school in August, presuming the spread of the COVID-19 virus doesn't force districts to educate students entirely online, they’ll hit the ground running by planting root vegetables, such as beets, turnips carrots and radishes, that they’ll eventually harvest later in the school year, Howell said. A few weeks later, students will see these vegetables on their plates in the school cafeteria.

“Really reconnecting this generation of students to the source of their food and where it comes from has shown to improve health, education, all sorts of outcomes that set our students up on a positive health trajectory in the future,” Howell said.

The students will also have the opportunity to take field trips to the Fresh Future Farm in North Charleston and Joseph Fields Farm on Johns Island. These types of experiences allow students to make connections between how food is made and their own dietary habits.

Students will also participate in a history, culture and farming field day, made possible via a partnership with Fresh Future Farm and the Slave Dwelling Project, a nonprofit group dedicated to providing students with a truthful and historically accurate narrative about slavery in the United States.

“Our West African Ancestors thrived on diets filled with produce and livestock they raised for themselves,” said Germaine Jenkins from Fresh Future Farm in a statement. “Our work at the Farm celebrates their agricultural ingenuity in a STEM friendly manner.”

The garden curriculum students receive directly translates to traditional skills that they’re learning in the classroom.

“While they are in the garden, they are learning math skills (by measuring and weighing), they are improving their reading skills (by exploring books on how food grows), they are learning life and communication skills by working hand and hand with their peers,” said Walter Campbell, CCSD’s director of nutrition services in a news release. “This is a win for our students.”

The five schools selected to participate in the farm to school program are Chicora Elementary, Mitchell Elementary, Sanders-Clyde Elementary, Meeting Street Elementary @ Brentwood and Meeting Street Elementary @ Burns.

Earlier this month, the Green Heart Project began construction on a new urban garden at the William Enston Home, an affordable housing complex at King and Huger streets.

Once completed, the new space will effectively double the size of the project's operation and will serve residents in the local community, along with over 1,000 K-12 students in Charleston schools.

The urban farm, designed with landscape architecture and civil engineering firm Seamon Whiteside, is projected to yield approximately 3,000 pounds of produce that will be made available to the community or donated to local school cafeterias.

On Tuesday, state officials announced that South Carolina received approval from the USDA to implement a program providing one-time financial assistance to students from low-income families. The payment is designed to supplement the extra food costs families incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that shuttered schools in mid-March.

Prolonged school closures meant more students were forced to consume meals at home that they otherwise would have received at school. As many as 467,000 K-12 students qualify for free or reduced-priced meals. Those who were enrolled in a free or reduced-price meal program in March will the $330 per student benefit, according to the S.C. Department of Social Services.

The USDA awarded $12.1 million in farm to school grant funds to 159 agencies across the country. The last time a school district in South Carolina received one of these grants was in 2017.