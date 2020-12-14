Charleston schools to continue with in-person learning; district considers halting sports

In the wake of record-breaking COVID-19 cases, some South Carolina school districts are switching students to online-only learning after the Christmas holiday. The state's second-largest school district will not be one of them.

Even as officials warn of a post-holiday surge in virus activity, Charleston County School District officials are holding steady with plans to continue with in-person learning five days a week once students return from winter break on Jan. 4.

That's because transmission of COVID-19 within Charleston schools remains low, according to the district's director of nursing and experts from the Medical University of South Carolina.

While the district remains confident in its model for academic instruction, officials are worried about what happens once class is dismissed. School principals will meet with district staff this week to discuss the possibility of temporarily halting winter sports as a means of combating the spread of the virus.

To date, there have been more than 380 total coronavirus cases reported among district students and staff since the first day of school on Sept. 8.

“In my opinion, these are tiny little numbers compared to the total numbers of students and staff,” Dr. Allison Ross Eckard, director of MUSC's Pediatric Infectious Diseases, told school board members Monday night.

Most of the positive cases the district has reported so far have been the result of exposure within the community, whether it be from social gatherings, sporting events or from a family member that has been infected.

So far, Eckard said, the district has identified only two possible cases where virus transmission likely occurred during the regular school day.

"That is truly remarkable," she said, emphasizing the numerous different safety protocol the district has implemented as one of the most likely reasons community spread at school is so low.

But as the number of daily COVID-19 cases reached record-setting highs last week, education advocacy groups called on districts to reevaluate their plans.

Still, Charleston school officials remain steadfast.

"Through this hard work, we have been able to prevent further transmission in schools and we have the database that proves that," said Ellen Nitz, director of Nursing Services for the district.

The district will continue to test symptomatic students and faculty members through its partnership with MUSC, said Jeff Borowy, district chief operating officer.

The district will likely start using the state-issued rapid tests, which can provide results in as little as 15 minutes, later this week.

While Charleston students won’t experience any disruptions in the classroom, they might see some changes to their after-school extracurriculars.

One area of concern in particular is the increased number of transmissions that have resulted from school-sponsored sporting games and practices, especially among students that play contact sports such as basketball and football.

Of the 60 or so high school winter sports teams, 15 have been required to quarantine since mid-November.

"That is the biggest risk we have at this point," Borowy said.

Oftentimes, the district will be notified of a positive case on an opposing school's team. This can make contact tracing efforts tricky, he said, and schools have erred on the side of caution by deciding to quarantine an entire team as a result.

In order to reduce the spread that occurs in sports, district officials will speak with school principals and athletic officials about suspending winter sports practices and games, possibly from Dec. 20 through Jan. 14.

During the meeting, the board approved a measure to designate Friday as an early release day for all district students, employees and staff as a means of thanking them for their hard work to open schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to celebrate the hard work that our teachers and other staff members have done,” Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said. “There isn’t a whole lot we can do to show our appreciation, this is a mere token of our gratitude for their having done one of the most amazing and difficult jobs on the face of the earth.”

The motion was approved 7-1.

Board member Kristen French abstained and board member Erica Cokley voted against the measure. Both cited concerns that the decision didn’t provide enough notice of the schedule change to teachers and parents.

The newly approved early release day falls on students’ last day of school before the winter holiday. Students will finish school two hours earlier than their regular dismissal time.