Charleston schools to bring more students back to the classroom in person amid pandemic

Charleston County schools plan to bring hundreds of additional students back to the classroom for in-person learning on Nov. 11, the start of the school year’s second quarter.

The decision, fueled by a desire to allow all students who want face-to-face instruction back to the classroom, comes as COVID-19 cases in South Carolina continue to climb and the percentage of positive tests for the virus remains high.

The district maintains that it has been successfully able to keep a strong hold of the virus in its schools. No major outbreaks have been reported, and the efforts to quickly identify positive cases and close contacts are working well, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy said during Monday's school board meeting.

Nearly 90 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported among students and faculty in Charleston County schools since Sept. 8, according to the district's coronavirus dashboard.

While it's unknown exactly how many more students will be brought back Nov. 11, district officials estimate the figure could be anywhere from several hundred students to around 1,000.

Some 23,488 students, or around 55 percent of the district's population, were enrolled to attend in person at the end of September. As of Monday, around 57 percent were enrolled in full-time, face-to-face learning.

The district projects that around 60 percent, or about 25,444 students, will return to the classroom on Nov. 11, the start of the second nine-week period.

In order to bring more children back to school, the district said it will need to make some changes, including consolidating students still enrolled in the "temporary remote" platform.

That option was designed for parents who said they might feel comfortable sending their child back for in-person learning once COVID-19 conditions improve.

Students sign into their classes virtually, usually via a video streaming software like Zoom, and receive instruction from their teachers, many of whom are simultaneously teaching students in person. This model operates separately from the district's virtual academy, which requires a long-term commitment.

But in order to accommodate the additional students returning to the classroom, some teachers and students might need to be shuffled around, said Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait.

As more students shift to in-person learning, those who wish to remain in the temporary remote option will likely be grouped with other students opting to continue learning from home, Postlewait said.

These consolidations could mean that students learning remotely at different schools will be joined together, meaning they could have a new teacher and new classmates midway through the year.

"It’s not an ideal situation," Postlewait said. "It’s the best we can provide in this year where we're trying to make a situation that’s challenging the best it can possibly be for children."

Condensing the temporary remote program means that the district will be able to reduce the number of educators who are required to teach students in person and virtually simultaneously, Postlewait said.

The district has also asked students to commit to either in-person learning or virtual learning for the entirety of the second nine-week period, which runs through January, in order to provide a more stable learning environment and reduce the demands teachers face as they returned to school in the pandemic.

Postlewait went so far as to advise board members Monday that they'll likely be hearing from parents concerned about the plan to consolidate temporary remote students.

"I simply wanted to make you aware that that's going on now, and if parents reach out to you, then that's the context," she said.

Board members also finalized a plan to set aside one day every month from January through May specifically for teachers and principals to use as a planning/workday. The day will be an eLearning day for all district students, and will allow students to catch up on assignments and projects from home.

The eLearning days will be Jan. 15, Feb. 22, March 15, April 30 and May 17.

Monday's meeting can be viewed on the school district's YouTube page.

The board is scheduled to meet next on Nov. 9.