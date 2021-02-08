Charleston schools prepare to close 'COVID gap,' find benefit to in-person learning

The COVID pandemic has prompted many Lowcountry families to choose virtual options for their children, but in-person learning makes a big difference in math and reading test scores.

Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher told the Charleston County School Board on Feb. 8 that students in the classroom do better than their peers learning from home, according to MAP testing of students in second through eighth grade.

District elementary and middle school students overall are somewhat above the national average in math and hovering around the national average in reading, according to the tests, which track achievement and progress. The scores this academic year are only a little lower than last year, a result officials attributed to the district's policy to keep schools open for business during the health crisis.

A limited set of graphs was presented to the board as Charleston public school staffers intensify their focus on COVID recovery plans. The goal is “to close the COVID gap” by fall 2023, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said in an earlier session before the board.

The district is experiencing a high COVID incident rate of 566 people per 100,000, with a little more than 10 percent testing positive over the course of a week. Mondays always are the worst day, probably because of weekend exposures, speculated Chief Operations Officer Jeff Borowy.

Vaccines are on the horizon, and the district is likely to establish Burke, North Charleston, Wando and West Ashley high schools as inoculation sites. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control will designate certain rural schools vaccination sites, Borowy said.

District officials are doing their best to reach individual families and reassure them of safety protocols and encourage them to send their kids to the classroom, Postlewait said.

“Some were a clear ‘yes,’ some are ‘not yet,’” she said.

Of the district’s nearly 50,000 students, around 34,000 are learning in person full time, and 14,000 are learning virtually full time.

Officials are developing various ideas to address education outcome shortfalls due to COVID, from “high-dosage tutoring” with kids who are further behind, to extended schedules and summer acceleration programs. They are also trying to ramp up mental health and restorative services, and to be more proactive in identifying students who are struggling.

Belcher noted that MAP tests this academic year were administered in December, one month earlier than usual. That, and the effects of the pandemic on learning could account for the modest slippage in some scores, she said.

Overall, the district is outpacing the national average, although it faces certain challenges.

“We really do not have a significant COVID gap, we have a targeted COVID gap,” Belcher said.

Board members Kristen French and Helen Frazier emphasized the need to beef up early education so students are at grade level by third grade.

Belcher said it was a priority but that it would take time to make an impact on all elementary schools.

Earlier in the day, officials presented priorities to the board that included COVID recovery, academic improvement, teacher recruitment and more. Bill Briggman, chief resource officer, encouraged the board to support efforts to hire teachers earlier, pay them a competitive wage, and achieve more diversity by adopting or expanding known programs. Starting pay for teachers should be $40,000, he said.

The board gave special recognition to Henry Darby, principal of North Charleston High School, who appeared at the meeting via Zoom. Darby has garnered media attention for his devotion to his students and their families. He took a third job stocking shelves overnight at Walmart to earn money to give to struggling families.

“It is a privilege and honor to recognize you today for the great work you have done,” said board member Eric Mack. “You did not ask for any of this recognition.”

All in the room gave Darby a standing ovation.

Darby credited Postlewait for assigning him to North Charleston High School and giving him a special opportunity to serve his community.

Board member Kate Darby heaped on more praise.

“You have set an example for all of us as human beings,” she said.