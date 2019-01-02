A family is taking the Charleston County School District and local police officials to court alleging that they allowed a worker at Dunston Elementary School to sexually abuse their son and other young boys.
“This case is not about the lion, but the individuals and agencies that let the lion lock these innocent children in his cage,” states a lawsuit filed by the boy's family Jan. 2 in a Charleston County court.
The lawsuit stems from the case of Marvin Gethers, a student concern specialist at the North Charleston public school who was arrested on charges of possessing child pornography in January 2016, after which multiple children came forward to tell police that Gethers had molested them. Gethers died in July 2017 before his case went to trial.
Parents and community leaders have expressed outrage since public records revealed that a school district IT specialist discovered pornography, including child pornography, on Gethers' district-issued laptop in January 2014.
The district placed Gethers on paid administrative leave for about a week, but as a police forensic investigation of the laptop dragged on for 21 months, the district not only brought Gethers back to the school but also promoted him to the higher-paid position of parent advocate. It also recognized him as its 2014-15 Classified Teacher of the Year, an honor that came with a new iPad and free use of a MINI automobile for the year, according to the lawsuit.
With his own office inside the Remount Road school, “Gethers used his employ to prey on young, vulnerable, high-risk boys with significant behavioral problems by coaxing them to his private office, summing them from class at his pleasure, and intercepting them on their way to and from the restroom," the lawsuit states.
The complaint contains details not previously revealed by Freedom of Information Act requests to the district. It refers to a death certificate that says Gethers died of heart failure and HIV infection "among other conditions." It claims that an IT specialist knew in 2014 that Gethers had downloaded "pornographic teen videos" and notified district officials including then-Associate Superintendent James Winbush.
When the police forensic investigation was completed, it showed that Gethers had searched and downloaded close to 23,000 websites, images and videos of adult and child porn on his district-issued laptop.
The complaint also references forensic interviews of three young boys conducted at the Dee Norton Lowcountry Children's Center in which the boys described Gethers' alleged abuse.
According to the lawsuit, the boys said that Gethers took photographs of them naked, molested them, and slapped them if they cried. He also threatened to kill them if they told anyone what was happening and showed them pictures of "death, a skull, someone being stabbed," according to the interviews referenced in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed anonymously by the family of "John Doe," who was 8 or 9 years old at the time of the alleged abuse.
It names the Charleston County School District, city of North Charleston and Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon as defendants and seeks financial damages to be awarded by a jury.