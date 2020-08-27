Charleston schools, MUSC release playbook to help reopen classrooms safely in pandemic

Reopening classrooms in a global pandemic is a daunting task. A new back-to-school playbook aims to help.

Experts at the Medical University of South Carolina have spent weeks crafting the "Back2Business" playbook, a resource guide designed specifically for the Charleston County School District.

The playbook, released Thursday, provides advice on how schools should safely bring students back for in-person learning and covers everything from employee guidelines to school capacity recommendations.

"The MUSC playbook will include two separate documents, one for elementary and one for the secondary or high schools. It will include a checklist that each of the principals will be able to utilize to see how their school is set up for that restart," district Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy told school board members Monday night.

A contract between the school district and MUSC also includes a "concierge service," Borowy said. The district can call MUSC experts and pay an hourly rate to get advice on updating the playbook as time goes on and as virus conditions change.

Each CCSD school will also have two hours of allocated consultation service time to receive advice from MUSC.

"We’ll cover the central questions, the common questions for all schools, then we’ll allow each school to call to talk about their specific school because there are differences in the way the schools are laid out, and they may have individualized questions," Borowy said.

A district spokesman could not immediately answer how much the playbook contract cost or the hourly rate MUSC officials will charge district leaders for the concierge service.

While the playbook was officially released Thursday, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said the school district has been working with MUSC for months as officials crafted the school reopening plan.

"As our staff has understood the guidelines, they pass them on to schools. We believe we're in compliance with them," Postlewait said Wednesday.

Around 25 percent of all Charleston County students districtwide will attend classes in person for the first day of school on Sept. 8. The rest will tune in online for at least two weeks. If the two-week COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 residents continues to decline, Postlewait expects the district will be able to bring around 50 percent of students back for face-to-face instruction by Sept. 21.

The playbook and the back-to-school checklists can be found at ccsdschools.com under the "important links" section.