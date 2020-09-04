Charleston schools finalize plans to bring more students back for face-to-face instruction

Charleston County school leaders are planning to bring hundreds of additional students back to the classroom in person before the end of September.

The district originally hoped to allow half of all students back face-to-face by Sept. 21, but COVID-19 activity in the area hasn't slowed enough for that to be possible, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said.

Instead, under a new plan approved by the school board Friday, 37 percent of students, or around 18,500 children districtwide, will be back in the classroom just two weeks after the first day of school.

In order to better serve children in low-income, underserved communities, the district is also moving forward with plans to partner with churches and nonprofits to establish small learning groups designed to better support students who will begin the year virtually.

Around 13,400 students, or around 26 percent, are expected to start the school year with traditional, face-to-face instruction on the first day of school Tuesday, said Karolyn Belcher, the district's chief academic officer.

But not all students who wanted in-person instruction had their requests granted. Some 5,000 students districtwide, or around 10 percent, were placed on a waitlist for face-to-face instruction and will start the school year exclusively online.

Under the district's new reopening plan, approved by the school board during a special meeting Friday, all kindergarten through eighth grade students on the in-person waitlist as of Aug. 28 will be able to return to the classroom by Sept. 21. These students will still start the year online, Postlewait said, but will be able to return to the classroom after just two weeks.

All high school students on the waitlist will be allowed to return in person by the start of October.

The last-minute back-to-school changes have been a point of contention for some parents who've frequently aired their concerns and frustration on social media over the past three weeks.

"We really appreciate that we've had this opportunity to stay flexible, even though it has been terribly frustrating to parents who weren't sure what their options are going to be, and for teachers, who are are, by nature, extraordinarily well organized and like to have their class rosters and subjects they're going to teach in June," Postlewait said. "This ambiguity has been stressful for everyone."

The plan has changed so frequently, she said, due to the district's attempt to safely provide as much in-person instruction as possible while still meeting the needs of teachers and families.

"It would have been easy for us to make one call months ago, and stick with it. That call would have been that we would start virtually," she said.

Most of the district’s 80 or so schools were able to successfully accommodate all of the parents who wanted to send their children back face-to-face. Only 30 schools were unable to meet the requests of all families. Instead, they hand-selected students with the most need for in-person learning using so-called "objective criteria" and used a lottery system to randomly select the rest.

Making things more difficult: The 27,740 children who signed up for virtual learning are not spread out evenly throughout the district.

These students are "disproportionately represented among schools where children of color and poverty attend," Postlewait said.

Some of these families struggled the most with the shift to online learning this spring when schools districtwide shut their doors.

As a result, the board also approved a measure Friday to allow the district to partner with nonprofits, churches and other community groups to create "instructional support groups."

"We'll be able to create small learning groups, sometimes people call them learning pods, that would be located near where people live, with children who are already playing together (who) could come for a tutoring session a couple hours a day," Postlewait said.

The details of these groups are still being finalized, Postlewait said, but the district has been approached by several groups already, including Charleston Neighborhood Promise and Reading Partners.

Postlewait said she doesn't anticipate there to be a cost associated with creating the support sessions and that their creation would not add to teachers' existing workload.

The plan to bring all waitlisted students back face-to-face means that some teachers who said their initial preference would be to teach students remotely could be asked to return to in-person learning, or that face-to-face teachers could be reassigned to different schools to fill specific needs, Belcher said.

For example, only five students at Simmons Pinckney Middle School downtown requested to start the school year in person, Belcher said.

"We may need to have a teacher who's willing to teach in person from Simmons Pinckney work at Cario, as a for instance, but that would be something we try to work out on a case-by-case basis," she said.

Postlewait emphasized that the district's human resources department will work with those teachers who have extenuating circumstances, such as a new baby, an immunocompromised family member, or documented health conditions of their own, who do not wish to teach students face-to-face.

"It’s a Rubik's Cube to get where we want to be," Belcher said.

Under the district's COVID-19 assessment system, approved last week by the school board, Charleston County remains an area with high disease activity. The district initially hoped to be able to bring back 50 percent of students districtwide by Sept. 21, but that's no longer the case, Postlewait said.

"We're not technically within the metrics that the board set last week," she said. "As we have room to bring children back, we will, but we cannot go up to the 50 percent of occupancy that our board voted on. What we proposed to the board today was bringing back about 37 percent of the children."

Postlewait emphasized that allowing all K-8 students on the waitlist to return will not exceed the set "safe building capacity" at each school.

"The answer is unequivocally, yes, we are staying inside those capacities, and unequivocally, no, we are not exceeding them," Postlewait said.

More details about the district's reopening plan, safe school capacities and plans for online learning can be found at ccsdschools.com/safe-restart.