The Charleston County School District’s top choice to run school buses next year wants to pay drivers here as much as $20.50 an hour — a realization that in an era of low unemployment, drivers are demanding top dollar.

But higher wages might come at a higher price and a higher risk.

The district passed over longtime bus vendor Durham School Services when it announced plans to award a new, one-year bus contract to First Student Inc. for around $24.7 million — a bid some $1.5 million higher than Durham's.

Clouding the waters: FirstGroup, the parent company of First Student, faces an uncertain financial future.

The Scotland-based transportation company may sell its North American school bus and transit divisions, including First Student, according to Bloomberg.

Board member Kevin Hollinshead has already voiced his disapproval of the district's choice.

"I just don't think they vetted it right. They didn't do any research on the company that they picked," Hollinshead said. "If they sell off the assets to somebody else ... you don't know if things are going to change. You don't know who is going to be running the company."

Although First Student's bid was more expensive, it was selected as the "best value" option, and for some Charleston County parents, a new bus vendor is a welcome change.

Taking the risk

Durham has partnered with the school district since 2007 but its service has faced community scrutiny over late buses and poor communication amid an ongoing bus driver shortage. Its current annual contract with the district is around $18.6 million, according to Andy Pruitt, a district spokesman.

While most students get to class on time, a lack of available drivers and other issues resulted in almost 5,342 hours of missed class time last year, according to a district transportation report.

Pruitt estimated the 22,000 students who ride Charleston buses should receive a combined total of 26.18 million instructional hours each year, adding the missed time is a "tiny fraction of the total instruction hours available."

But Blake Weathersby, a Mount Pleasant parent, said the district's buses put a strain on both him and his children when they're late or don't show up.

"I certainly did not shed a tear when I saw that CCSD was looking to terminate this contract and go with another company," Weathersby said in an interview. "I hope that this one's better. I can't see how it could be much worse."

The potential sale of FirstGroup's North American assets is concerning, Weathersby said, but he added "Because of this experience with Durham, I'd almost be willing to take the risk."

A First Student spokeswoman declined to comment on the potential sale of its North American assets or the pending contract but said the company is “excited about the possibility of providing transportation for the Charleston County School District.”

A 'best value' bid

If finalized, the district would have the option to extend the new contract through 2025. At around $127.4 million, First Student’s five-year pricing proposal was more than $4.5 million greater than Durham’s.

First Student was selected using a process that considers factors other than price, also known as a "best value bid." For this contract, vendors were scored on cost, management structure, local transportation participation and references/past performance.

According to documents obtained by The Post and Courier, First Student offered to pay some of its drivers a starting hourly wage of either $20.50 or $18.50 with a minimum 2.5 percent annual increase. Durham offered to pay its drivers a starting rate of $16 with a 2 percent annual increase.

Hollinshead said that even First Student’s hourly rate wouldn’t be enough to solve the driver shortage, adding, “You have to pay the drivers $25 an hour if you’re going to retain them.”

Durham's starting wage for its Charleston bus drivers currently is $15 an hour, Durham spokesman Ed Flavin said.

Flavin said Durham's proposed wage increase and "recruiting the best drivers" will help address the driver shortage. He added, however, that "Charleston is experiencing a very low unemployment rate and there is much competition for driver positions and a variety of other career choices."

Hollinshead agreed.

“The problem is not necessarily Durham’s fault. We’re in a robust market here,” Hollinshead said. “People that go to work for Durham come in and get the training and they go and take the bonus with other companies. That’s been going on since I’ve been on the board. We’ve known about that but we want to blame Durham because of the bus shortage that’s because of the market.”

Durham is formally challenging the intent to award the contract to First Student, and has argued that the district "inappropriately applied" evaluation criteria.

"We were disappointed to learn that Charleston County School District has the intention of selecting another transportation provider other than us, given our unique ability to save them money while providing safe, high-quality reliable transportation service," Flavin said.

The student transportation contract has not been finalized yet, and when it might be confirmed is unknown. Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait must sign off on the contract before it’s officially approved.

The district extended its deadline to accept additional protests through Monday.