Starting next school year, Charleston County School District students may have to cover up visible tattoos and body piercings while they're in the classroom.

New rules could also require students' shorts to be loose-fitting, with a hemline that's "near or approaching the knees."

The school board is in the process of revising the district's dress code policy that, if passed, could require students to adhere to new, stricter dress code rules.

A first reading of the proposed changes was passed Monday night.

The dress code revision would prohibit:

Pants that are frayed or torn above the knee.

Excessively form-fitting, tight or revealing clothing (such as but not limited to leggings, spandex, compression tops, pants and biker shorts).

Exercise clothing (allowed for PE, athletics and ROTC).

Backless shoes (such as but not limited to flip-flops, slides, beach-style shoes and slippers).

Miniskirts, short shorts, midriff-showing shirts.

Halter tops, sheer clothing or spaghetti straps.

Any visible body piercings or tattoos that may cause a distraction or that display inappropriate language or images.

Sleepwear.

Some of these items, including spaghetti straps, leggings and pajamas, are already prohibited in the district’s 2019-20 student code of conduct.

But there are some key significant differences between what’s included in the code of conduct and what is proposed in the revised dress code policy.

For example, the student code of conduct suggests that shorts, skirts and dresses “shall be of adequate length to assure modesty,” but the new policy requires shorts to be “near or approaching the knee.”

The Rev. Chris Collins, a board member who has spearheaded the dress code revisions, said this rule would also apply to dresses and skirts.

"If someone’s wearing, for example, a pair of shorts and it’s not really covering them up, it’s too little for their body ... they would need to put on a pair that’s more decent, more covering," Collins said.

"Unfortunately, we have incidents where kids are doing just that," he said. "They’re not covering themselves up very well."

Vice Chairwoman Kate Darby, who voted in favor of the new policy, said she thinks it still needs some changes before she would vote to approve its second reading.

“I think parts of it are unrealistic,” she said. “Like, you can’t find shorts that go almost to your knees, you know, you can’t even buy those.”

The revisions come at a time when students across the country have pushed back against school dress code requirements. Last week, two Texas high school students made national news after their parents said their sons faced school disciplinary action for refusing to cut their dreadlocks.

Collins said he was prompted to update the dress code policy after receiving complaints from principals, teachers and administrators about the way students have been dressing.

“They said they had trouble enforcing the dress code in the student code of conduct. The policy gives them more enforcement,” he said. “They want students to come to school dressed in a decent matter without any distractions in the classroom. They don’t want anything to distract boys to girls or girls to boys or any sort of combination."

Berkeley County School District's student dress code policy does not mention tattoos or body piercings. It does include a provision to state "short shorts, miniskirts/dresses" are not acceptable.

Dorchester District 2's policy also prohibits "short shorts" but said shorts are appropriate if the hemline touches a students' fingertips with their arms hanging at their sides. It does not mention tattoos or body piercings.

Charleston's dress code revisions narrowly passed in a 5-4 vote. Board Member Cindy Bohn Coats voted against the update and cited concerns that the policy would be too subjective to effectively enforce.

“I don't know if my definition of distracting matches Chris Collins’ definition of distracting or what kind of position that puts our school leadership in their definition of distracting tattoos doesn't match the students’,” Coats said, referring to the revision’s language that prohibits body piercings and tattoos that "may cause a distraction."

“I think the students and the school leaders deserve better and more clear instruction than that from us,” she said.

Board Member Priscilla Jeffery also voted against the policy revision.

“I feel like the dress code that we have in our handbook — it’s enough,” she said. “I have worked in high schools and middle schools, and I really feel like you can't get too specific.”

Spokesman Andy Pruitt said the district’s dress code policy “provides the basic structure” for the guidelines outlined in the district's code of conduct, which is what’s given to parents and students. The code of conduct is what’s generally referenced by principals and administrators when enforcing the dress code.

Darby called updating the dress code a “multi-pronged issue.”

She referenced a 2016 viral social media post from a concerned Moultrie Middle School parent after her sixth-grade daughter was reprimanded for wearing a skirt administrators said was too short.

"I think the student code of conduct dress code needs to be updated, but I also think we need to empower our school-based leaders to address the issue," she said. "I don’t want to take individualism away from kids by any means, but I think its something we can improve."

The student dress code policy was last updated in 2006.