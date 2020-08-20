Charleston schools alter online-only program after 'unexpected volume' of students sign up

More than 10,000 students have signed up for Charleston County School District's long-term, online-only learning program.

The number of students who enrolled in the so-called "virtual academy" option far exceeded what district leaders anticipated, CCSD Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher told Mount Pleasant constituent school board members Wednesday night.

As a result, the district is now changing its plans for the virtual learning program in order to accommodate the additional influx of students, sparking confusion from teachers and parents who say they're still in the dark.

This summer, as the district planned for fall reopening, parents and students were given three options to choose from: in-person instruction, temporary remote learning or the full-time virtual academy.

The virtual academy was originally conceived as a non-traditional school option made available to parents who knew for certain they wouldn’t be comfortable sending their students back for in-person instruction for an extended period of time.

These students would attend virtual classes with other students from across the district and would be taught by teachers who have specialized knowledge and expertise in online learning. It was presented to parents as an instructional option with a more flexible learning environment that will operate completely separate from their child's home school.

For students who were open to the idea of eventually returning to the classroom in person but wished to start the school year online until COVID-19 activity in the area further declined, parents were encouraged to select the district’s "temporary remote" option.

These students would be matched with teachers at their home school who also didn’t yet feel comfortable teaching students face to face. District leaders were hopeful that these students could continue learning with their same temporary remote teachers once they eventually returned to the classroom.

Matching these students and teachers together has proven to be a monumental task for school principals and administrators, and the effort is still ongoing.

Complicating things further: There are far more students who selected the full-time virtual academy option than the district originally anticipated.

Around 25 percent, or around 12,000, of the district’s 50,000 or so students signed up for the virtual academy, Belcher said. When the district originally surveyed parents earlier this summer, only 6,000 expressed interest in the online-only program.

District leaders are now in the process of reaching out to schools individually to recruit teachers to help serve as virtual academy staff in order to meet the higher demand for online-only instruction.

"We're essentially going to connect the virtual academy to each home school," Belcher said. "The advantage is we're not pulling teachers out of those schools."

As a result, temporary remote and virtual academy students could be put together in the same class, Belcher said.

"It's just not going to be a one-size-fits-all across the system, given the unexpected volume of parents who want that option," Belcher said.

Some Charleston parents, including Jamie Meissner, say they're frustrated with the last-minute changes and lack of information from the district.

Meissner signed up her children for the virtual-only option because her husband works as an infectious disease doctor and she felt that her family could potentially have a higher chance of being exposed to the virus.

The virtual academy was presented to her as a high-quality online learning platform with highly specialized teachers.

"Now I’m being told it might be someone who has never been trained or who hasn’t started training yet," she said.

Charleston County teachers came back to their classrooms last week for seven days of professional development. The last day they were required to work before the first day of school on Sept. 8 was Wednesday.

Meissner was excited to participate in a program where all students across Charleston County would have the same educational opportunities, regardless of what school they are zoned for.

"This is not the principals’ and the teachers’ fault," she said. "But this is not what people were told they were signing up for. And I get it. But there’s not a plan. And there's no information."

The district originally budgeted around $1 million to fund the startup costs of the virtual academy, Belcher said, which covered the cost of teacher salaries who’d been hired specifically because of their expertise as virtual educators.

"We don't want to add more costs. So we're just trying to run all three programs, in essence, with our same workforce, or only a modest additional, because otherwise we're adding a lot more to the budget," she said.

Parents looking for updates on the status of the virtual academy should reach out to their school for more information, she said.