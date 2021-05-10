Charleston school officials use survey to assess student well-being. Not everyone is sold.

After a year of learning during the pandemic, Charleston County School District officials are using a survey to assess the well-being of students, but not everyone is on board.

From April 21 to May 12, students in grades 3 through 12 were able to fill the Panorama Social-Emotional Screener, which asked them questions about their experience in the schools. So far, 61 percent of students at the district have completed the survey.

The survey was given to students as part of the district's COVID-19 recovery plan, which emphasized a focus on providing mental health support for students.

"Our students have faced isolation this year, as well as not being able to participate in their extracurricular activities due to COVID-19," Elah Hudson, the district's coordinator of counseling services, said at a district committee meeting on May 10. "Also, we know that teachers have been engaging with students in person as well as virtually and may not be able to recognize some of the mental health struggles that they had been able to recognize when they were working with students in person."

Officials hope to use the data as a result of the survey to assess the mental well-being of students. In the survey, which was optional, students were asked about their self-management, relationships to teachers and parents, sense of belonging and school climate. Students in grades 6 through 12 were also asked questions to assess their cultural awareness.

The district plans to use the data to guide how it will direct resources for mental health and support, identify students who may need immediate or extra support and assess how students are doing year after year, Hudson said.

The questions that were asked were decided by a focus group made up of 25 teachers, school counselors and staff members.

Some parents expressed concerns about the communication revolving around the survey as they were given a short time to decide on whether or not to have their student opt in.

"When I received notice that the test would be administered (about 48 hours prior to the start of the survey window), I had many questions," parent Elizabeth Hamilton wrote in a public comment submitted to the board for the meeting. "The CCSD communication failed to provide school-specific contacts, testing dates, and specifics about how collected data would be used. With so many unknowns, I chose to opt my children out of the test."

Board member Cindy Bohn Coats shared concerns about the lack of parent representation in the focus group.

"Why wasn't some system followed that allows parents to feel like they had more ownership in the process before they were given very short periods of time to opt out?" Coats said. "We've done that with other things, so I know the district is equipped to do this differently."

Jennifer Coker, executive director of alternative programs and services at the district, said the district will provide more time in notices to parents in future years.

There were also concerns about how the data collected from the survey will be used by Panorama. The third-party company takes the data collected from the survey and uses it to compile a nationwide assessment of students' mental well-being and social-emotional learning.

That doesn't sit well with some parents.

"The board needs to protect children’s data privacy in a swift and bold way," Honor Marks wrote in a submitted public comment to the board.

Coker said only the district will have access to the student-specific data from the survey. Any data shared to Panorama will be encrypted so it won't violate student privacy.

The district will also be giving a survey to teachers to assess their professional well-being, work environment and social-emotional learning as part of the effort. The survey will be used to monitor how teachers are doing from year to year.

District officials will start looking at the data gathered from the survey at the end of June and make recommendations from there, Hudson said.