Schools across Charleston County now have the authority to create their own specific rules and regulations for student cellphone use — a decision that comes amid ongoing national conversations about the role of technology in the classroom.

The amendment to the Charleston County School District 's current policy was passed Monday night by the Board of Trustees.

Under the updated policy, school officials can make major changes to the times when students are allowed to have their phone.

While the current district-wide guidelines will remain the same, the amendment gives "school leadership teams" and the school improvement council the ability to work together and modify the existing district policy.

School leadership teams could include principals, vice principals and other school decision-makers, according to district spokesperson Andy Pruitt.

The current policy states middle and high school students must keep cellphones hidden or on silent or airplane mode except during lunch and classroom instruction when directed by the teacher.

High school students can also use their phones during other times if they're approved by the school's principal and printed in the student handbook.

The new amendment comes six days after students started classes, Aug. 21. It requires parents be alerted of any changes and that the guidelines be posted on the school's website before they are implemented.

Jennifer Coker, the district's executive director of alternative programs and services, said she doesn't know how many schools might take advantage of the updated policy this year since school is already in session.

If any schools decide to make changes, they likely won't be implemented until the second semester, Coker said.

The policy change comes after Coker spoke with parents, students and school administrators at a community meeting this summer. She also worked with the district's elementary and secondary education committees and had discussions with school principals.

"Some of the reasons that we heard, especially from middle school principals, is that kids are allowed to use their cellphones in the lunchroom. And they saw a decrease in socialization in the lunch room, which is an important part of student development — being able to socialize appropriately," Coker said.

Francis Beylotte attended Monday night's school board meeting. He has children in Charleston County schools and said he loves the idea of the updated cellphone policy. His son attends C.E. Williams Middle School.

"They go to lunch and whip out their phones. They don't talk to each other," Beylotte said.

He said he will push the school to update its policies to include stricter cellphone rules for students.

Coker said the goal of the update is not to ban cellphones completely on school campuses, but allow schools to define their own specific requirements.

Steve Larson, the principal of St. John's High School, said the school has already implemented changes to authorized cellphone times this year, but the updated policy allows for more leeway in the school's policy moving forward.

"I think every educator has had some emotional reactions over the use of cellphones in school. And it's a matter of finding where we are allowed to have some local decision making over issues," Larson said.

As the school's principal, Larson was able to make changes like prohibiting all cellphone use in the hallways during class transitions this year under the district's old policy. He said the updated policy would allow the school to add a section on community engagement and expectations for students around cellphone use and social media.

"As with all high schools, we have had a growing competition for student attention," Larson said. "Rather than just having conversations about what we don't want kids to do, we're having more conversations with kids about what we do want them to do."

There is no ideal standard for school technology usage policies, said Michael Grant, the University of South Carolina's educational technology program coordinator.

"That guideline doesn't exist at all," Grant said.

He said the district's shift toward more individualized cellphone use plans is a step in the right direction.

"The flexibility allows the administration at the schools to match the school culture in a better way and also allows the individual schools to determine their progress toward technology integration," Grant said.

Now that the amendment has passed, Coker is working to establish formal guidelines detailing the process a school must go through to change its cellphone rules.

Monday's update also expanded the district policy to include smart watches in the wireless electronic device definition.