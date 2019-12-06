As the Charleston County School District wrestles with major, controversial reforms aimed to increase diversity and opportunity in its struggling schools, it also is spending a lot of time on a minor, but still controversial, change: where to park its buses on James Island.

The district will host eight informal “roundtable” meetings over the next two weeks to get community feedback on a controversial new bus lot planned at James Island Charter High School.

It's at least the third site eyed for the lot, and progress on it also has slowed — for now. Charleston’s Board of Zoning Appeals deferred action on the district’s proposal Tuesday to give its officials more time to engage with community members and address their concerns.

The James Island bus lot proposal also includes plans for a new career and technology center and a new gymnasium on the high school campus, which would total around $22 million to complete.

The bus lot would cost around $5 million, said district spokesman Andy Pruitt.

Finding a viable location for the lot has proved to be difficult.

Board members have previously suggested multiple places to house the buses but have repeatedly faced zoning problems and community pushback.

“This is something that's actually funded out of our Phase III sales tax collection that ran from 2010 to 2016,” said Reggie McNeil, the district’s executive director of capital programs. “This is one of the last projects that we have to complete. This has been going on for years.”

The lot was first planned for James Island Elementary School in 2017. Board members then voted to move the lot down the road to the vacant Gresham Meggett School campus. That plan was eventually scrapped. In March 2018, after months of community listening sessions, the board reverted to its original plan at James Island Elementary.

Last May, the board switched gears again and moved forward with a plan to put the lot at James Island Charter High. The plan was approved during a private session, and many James Island residents didn't learn about the plan until last month.

Since then, they've raised concerns ranging from potential pollution and lower property values to flooding and traffic.

District officials say having a centralized facility for James Island buses is essential. The buses currently are spread across five sites across James Island, Johns Island and North Charleston. Thirteen buses already are parked overnight at James Island Charter High School.

“Without a centralized bus lot, service is compromised,” said James Island Charter High Principal Tim Thorn. “It's very difficult to manage a bus fleet when they're spread throughout the island, North Charleston and on Johns Island.”

As a result, Thorn said his students are frequently late.

“The parents and the kids that rely on this service to get the school are not getting the service they deserve. And they have a right to,” Thorn said. “This is going to be an ongoing issue until they get a centralized bus lot."

Thorn estimates the lot would save James Island Charter High School around $100 per bus, per day, or $200,000 in operating costs alone. The savings would go into the school's general operating fund and would help buy supplies or hire teachers, he said.

The centralized bus lot would also save the district around $800,000, Pruitt said.

The bus lot would host 23 buses and would be located behind the football stadium on an existing practice field. A new, bigger practice field would also be built as part of the project, Pruitt said.

McNeil said the district will likely bring the proposal before the board again in January. If approved, the bus lot could be completed by January 2021. The other two projects are expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.

Some residents have pointed out that when the district bought land for James Island Elementary School 15 years ago, it deliberately bought a large parcel to handle future expansion, including a bus lot.

Pruitt said the lot’s location changed after a request for a land disturbance permit to build the lot at the elementary school was denied.

The eight bus lot meetings, which start next week, come as the school board has been criticized for its so-called lack of transparency and community input before making sweeping "mission critical" changes, including controversial school closures and mergers. Before making decisions, the school district hosted eight community listening sessions — one for each constituent district.

"Whether it's public comments, whether it's opportunities to engage the board members or district decision-makers, all those opportunities have existed, and they continue to exist. So I just don't think it's fair to compare what's happening here with the District 3 bus lot to what all has occurred when it comes to engagement for the recommendations the board has either approved or disapproved and are still considering," Pruitt said.

No appointments are necessary to attend the roundtable meetings. Members of the community will be able to have conversations with individuals who are involved in the process.

The meetings will be held from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 9-13 and Dec. 17-19 in the main conference room of James Island Charter High School.