Three weeks after Charleston County school leaders presented their “mission critical” recommendations for overhauling many local schools, parents and community members remain unsure of what specific changes might be in store for them.

The Mission Critical Action Report presented at June’s school board meeting provided broad suggestions for changes in four of the county's constituent districts: District 20 (Downtown/Peninsula), District 10 (West Ashley), District 9 (Johns and Wadmalaw islands) and District 4 (North Charleston).

Superintendent Gerritta Postlewait also presented 10 potential school board directives that echoed many of the suggestions made by Mission Critical Action Group presenters.

These recommendations have resulted in a wave of questions from parents and community members that might be affected by the changes, despite Postlewait's assurances that the recommendations presented were just ideas.

"We're not asking you to vote on any of this," Postlewait said to Board Member Kevin Hollinshead in June. "We're not even sure we're recommending it. We're just telling you there are some ideas."

The District 20 mission critical group recommended a merge of Buist Academy for Advanced Studies, a high-performing county-wide admissions magnet school, and Memminger Elementary. Memminger was identified by the S.C. Department of Education in the 2017-18 state report card as unable to adequately prepare students for graduation.

This proposal further upset Buist parents like Gina Voorhees, who voiced concern over a decision already in place to double the size of Buist’s kindergarten class and lower admission standards. Voorhees said these decisions were made behind closed doors and without the input of local parents or community members.

Voorhees spoke again at the school board meeting Monday and urged the board not to rush any decisions related to Buist.

“There needs to be a much larger discussion with a much larger group over a longer period of time,” she said.

But Buist is only one of many schools that might be dramatically affected by the proposed changes.

One Mission Critical Action Group item recommended that Charleston Progressive Academy, a countywide magnet school on Meeting Street, would close in three years. The report noted its closure would provide "much needed infrastructure" for a district-wide middle school option on the current CPA campus.

Five advocates for the academy, including Harriet White Wilder, spoke Monday. Wilder noted she co-founded the school in 1997 with Martelle Robinson, who served as its administrator until her death two years later.

"I am the person that is still here, alive, willing and ready to fight for Charleston Progressive Academy," Wilder said.

The recommendation to close CPA has not been discussed by the board, said district spokesperson Andy Pruitt, adding, "The Board of Trustees will review all recommendations in the coming months."

Some advocates asked why currently shuttered campuses could not be used for the proposed district-wide middle school.

"The question that remains is why? Why Charleston Progressive?" Wilder said.

The specific timeline for when the School Board will discuss and decide on mission critical and district recommendations is unclear. Postlewait said in June that the board would select high-priority action areas in August.