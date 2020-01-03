The Charleston County School District plans to award a $24.7 million student transportation contract to a new vendor. The decision is being formally challenged by Durham School Services, the district’s longtime bus provider.

Charleston's school bus drivers are not direct employees of the district. Instead, they're hired and trained by Durham, a national company contracted to provide transportation services. Durham's five-year contract was approved by the school board in 2015 and goes through June 30.

After opening the bid process for new student transportation vendors in August 2019, the district released a document outlining its intent to award a one-year student transportation contract to First Student Inc., a division of FirstGroup America, on Dec. 18.

Two days later, Durham filed an official appeal to the district’s decision, claiming that the school district “inappropriately applied” the bid’s evaluation criteria.

First Student’s five-year pricing proposal was more than $4.5 million greater than Durham’s, according to the appeal. Durham was awarded 60 points for its pricing submission, but First Student was awarded 57.87 points.

“The arbitrary and inconsequential point differential does not adequately assess the cost savings of the bid presented by (Durham),” the appeal read.

The transportation contract, if finalized, runs from July 1 through June 30, 2021, with "four additional one-year options" that could extend the contract through June 2025, said district spokesman Andy Pruitt.

First Student’s five-year contract bid was around $127.5 million. Durham’s proposed five-year bid was around $123 million, according to Carey Paster, Durham’s senior vice president and chief operating officer for the eastern United States.

“Our price over five years was approximately $5 million less expensive than First Student, and we would like an explanation as to why they would recommend another contractor for that variance in dollars,” Paster said.

Durham's one-year bid was around $1.5 million less than First Student's.

"We complied with all aspects of the bid. We were the lowest price over five years. And yet, at this point in time, we do not understand why we are not receiving the intent-to-award notice. And that is why we’ve filed our appeal," Paster said.

First Group did not respond to a request for comment.

In July, one month before the bid was posted, Durham’s management reached out to CCSD after some of their employees said they were told that Durham “would not be receiving an award on a new contract.”

According to Paster, the employees were informed of this by someone who works at First Student. Paster declined to name who.

"We notified Charleston County public schools immediately as we believe and felt that at that point in time the process would be tainted," Paster said. "Our employees reported information to us about what was taking place and we reported it to Charleston County public school’s proper authority and they handled it from there."

Pruitt declined to comment on the allegation.

Durham, an Illinois-based company, has been operating school buses for the Charleston County School District since 2007.

“We have been the provider of transportation Charleston public schools for many years. We value our partnership with CCSD and we want to remain their transportation provider. And we want to continue on this journey,” Paster said.

Durham has also faced community scrutiny over late buses and hundreds of total hours of missed class time amid an ongoing driver shortage in Charleston County.

Paster said he was optimistic that the appeal would be granted "when all parties sit down and look at the facts and the value of this contract."

"If there is a valid protest, CCSD cannot proceed with the award until 10 days after the protest decision is posted by the director of contracts and procurement," Pruitt said.

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait must sign off on the contract before it's officially approved.

It is unknown when the appeal decision will be posted or when a contract might be finalized. The district has until Thursday to accept any additional protests, Pruitt said.