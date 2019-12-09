The Charleston County School District has started a voluntary water testing program.

The district is in the process of testing all schools’ drinking water for the possible presence of lead in internal plumbing systems, officials announced Monday. The first phase of the project is almost complete.

The 40 schools tested in the first phase of the project were identified as buildings that might be more at risk for lead contamination, mostly older buildings, said Ron Kramps, the district's associate of facilities management.

The groundwater the school district receives does not contain any lead, but sometimes lead can get into the water supply from old pipes.

The district will release the results for some schools Tuesday.

So far, the results have been generally positive, Kramps said.

More than 98 percent of the outlets tested so far have had results come back with less than 15 parts per billion of lead, which is the recommended threshold for action by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

"We're pleased with what we found, but we had to make sure we had to get out there and take a look and make sure because we take it really seriously," Kramps said.

The fixtures that have exceeded the threshold have been replaced and have been outfitted with new filters, Kramps said.

Since there are no federal or state laws that require testing for lead in school water systems, the water testing program is a proactive measure to make sure all school water fountains, faucets or other sources of water are safe for use.

"People assume that it's fine, that it's just like it is at home or what have you. But if it hasn't been sampled, then you don't really know. And so you have to be proactive, you have to get out there and take a look and see what you find," Kramps said.

Even though a handful of fixtures tested did exceed the threshold, parents don't need to be concerned, said Routt Reigart, a professor emeritus of pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina.

"Even with the few positive findings that have occurred, even if they hadn't been corrected, it would be extraordinarily difficult for a child to be poisoned to a level of concern," Reigart said. "On the other hand, I feel very strongly that where exceedances are observed, they should be corrected. And I think that's the point here. There's not a great risk to our children from what's been found, but it's entirely appropriate to correct the findings."

The entire project cost is around $300,000, Kramps said.

Parents will receive a letter after their child’s school is tested explaining the results and any corrective action that was or will be needed.

Updates on the project and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at ccsdschools.com/watersampling.

The district anticipates the testing will be completed by February.