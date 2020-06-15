Charleston school district employee fired after posting racist comment online

A Charleston County school staff member has been fired by the district after officials were made aware of a racist comment the employee made on social media, the district announced Monday.

On Sunday, the district was made aware of "highly offensive and unacceptable remarks" posted by Ladson Elementary School employee Kimberly Johnson Brown.

Brown, who assisted students as a math interventionist, commented on a Facebook post Friday suggesting black people dissatisfied with living in America should get a "ticket back to Africa."

After the district learned of the comment, made on a WCIV-TV Facebook post about a black S.C. lawmaker advocating for the removal of a statue of John C. Calhoun, Brown was immediately placed on administrative leave.

On Monday morning, the district announced Brown is no longer an employee of CCSD.

"We are extremely disappointed with the former employee’s offensive and unacceptable message, and we think that our swift action this morning conveys our commitment to the District’s values and principles," the district said in a statement. "CCSD does not condone these types of offensive messages and apologizes for any harm caused by this individual’s actions."

Attempts to reach Brown for comment were unsuccessful Monday. A public records search for Brown's email and phone number did not yield any results.

Janet Brown, principal at Ladson Elementary, posted a Facebook message Sunday to condemn the offensive language.

"Our district and the Ladson community are extremely disappointed with the outrageous message that one of our employees posted on social media. Such disrespectful and derogatory statements will not be tolerated," she said.

Last week, Dorchester District 2 announced that a newly hired teacher alleged of making racist and anti-Semitic comments online was no longer employed or affiliated with the district.

Monday's incident is the latest in a string of racist or offensive social media posts publicized over the past two weeks, leading some employees to be fired and students to be expelled.