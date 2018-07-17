Charleston County School District officials blame a hot construction market for $29 million in cost overruns on four of their construction projects, including Mount Pleasant's much-anticipated new high school.
"Mechanical, electrical, plumbing trades — they're stretched thin right now," said Reginald McNeil, executive director of capital programs for the school district. "You have hotels, apartments, condo complexes going up all over Charleston, and we're competing (for) those same subcontractors to build our schools. As we've seen in the past few projects as they came in, the construction bids have been a little higher than what we've estimated."
The School Board approved construction budget increases for Lucy Beckham High, C.E. Williams Middle, Camp Road Middle and Moultrie Middle after its Operations Committee unanimously recommended them. Board member Priscilla Jeffery was absent.
Speaking after the vote Monday, McNeil also cited a shortage of qualified contractors as a factor driving up the cost. McNeil said he could not reveal who won the bids because the contracts are not finalized.
The additional money for the projects will come from penny sales tax revenues, which have paid for a string of school construction projects across the county since 2011. The additional $29 million is being shifted from a school maintenance fund, which McNeil said currently has more money than it needs.
Three projects scheduled to open in the fall of 2020 saw their price tags shoot up by more than $9 million apiece. The biggest jump came at Beckham High, which has now seen its budget grow twice before a single wall has gone up.
Beckham was originally budgeted at $81.8 million after voters reapproved a penny sales tax for several school construction projects in 2014. The School Board voted in August 2016 to spend an additional $12.2 million to buy a neighboring church property, add athletic facilities and increase the building's capacity from 1,200 to 1,500 students.
The new school will still be dwarfed by Mount Pleasant's existing high school, Wando High, which housed more than 4,000 students at last count. Some Wando students will be rezoned for Beckham, but attendance lines have not yet been drawn.
Monday afternoon, board members voted to spend an additional $9.7 million on the Beckham construction project without adding any capacity or new features. McNeil said the district received only three bids for the Beckham project; in the past it has received as many as 14 bids for a single project.
The Beckham campus is the most expensive project currently under way in the district with a new price tag of $103.7 million, but it is still not the most expensive school construction project in the state. Lexington County School District 1 spent almost $139 million to build River Bluff High for more than 1,700 students in 2013.
The school district cited a booming construction market in explaining similar cost overruns for the other projects Monday. The construction budget for new construction at C.E. Williams Middle in West Ashley rose from $44.2 million to $53.3 million, while the budget for the new Camp Road Middle on James Island rose from $43 million to $52 million. The price of expanding Moultrie Middle in Mount Pleasant rose from $7.8 million to $8.9 million.
The total cost of the four projects grew by $28.9 million, about a 15 percent increase overall.
"Are you guys seeing this as a trend? .... The price being inflated on every project moving forward?" board member Michael Miller said Monday.
"Yes," McNeil said.