Charleston school board votes to give its members $9,600 salaries, up from $25 per meeting

The Charleston County School Board has granted initial approval to a plan that would give future board members a massive pay raise.
The $25 per meeting stipend board members currently receive is one of the lowest rates among the state's largest districts. That's about $50 a month or $600 annually.
The board voted 4-2 during the Committee of the Whole meeting Monday to raise board member salaries to $800 a month, or $9,600 annually.
Under the new salary policy, the board chairman is set to receive $900 a month, or $10,800 each year.
In total, the salary bumps for the nine-member board will cost the district $87,600 annually.
Chairman Eric Mack and Vice Chairwoman Kate Darby both voted in favor of the measure. Board members Cindy Bohn Coats and Kevin Hollinshead also voted to approve the raise.
Board members Todd Garrett and Chris Fraser voted against the measure. Board member Chris Collins abstained.
The motion needs a second vote, set to take place during Monday night's special-called meeting immediately following the committee meeting before it becomes official.
If given final approval, the salary bump wouldn't be granted immediately. It would go into effect following the upcoming general election.
Five Charleston board member seats are up for this November. Incumbent members Collins, Fraser and Hollinshead are running for reelection.
Pay rates for school boards in South Carolina vary widely. More than two dozen districts offer no school board compensation, according to the S.C. School Boards Association.
Horry County School Board members make nearly $16,000 a year, more than any other district in the state. In Greenville County, the state's largest school district, board members make $12,366 annually.
Advocates for increasing the pay rate say it will encourage qualified community members to run for school board.
"I don’t think any of us ran to make money, but some people cannot run for this school board if there is not some type of competition," Darby said.
Fraser said that if he is reelected, he would not accept the salary.
"I can’t support spending $90,000 a year that needs to be in the classroom," he said.
This isn't the first time the board has voted to increase its pay.
The board voted to implement a $14,428 annual salary for members 2017. The measure passed, but the board voted a week later to reverse its decision.
During Monday's meeting, board members also discussed the numerous challenges parents and teachers have reported since schools first reopened on Sept. 8.
Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait recommended the district to set aside one day every month specifically for teachers and principals to use as a planning/workday.
The board voted last month to modify the school calendar and designate Oct. 16 as an online learning catch-up day for students. Teachers will use the day to strategize, plan and prepare.
Postlewait also emphasized that many teachers have expressed frustrations with the demands of teaching students both in-person and virtually simultaneously.
This model requires educators to teach one group of students face to face while also engaging a second group of online students, who usually sign on via video call.
"We had many more teachers teaching both at the same time than we ever intended," Postlewait said.
As a result, the district will ask all parents to commit to either in-person or online learning for the entirety of the second nine-week period of school.