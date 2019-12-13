The Charleston County School Board has grappled with dozens of difficult decisions over the past few months, but a handful of the most difficult and controversial changes are set to get final consideration Monday.

Over the past three months, the district has presented multiple different sets of recommendations designed to promote diversity and provide equitable opportunities for all students.

Some of these changes have been met with controversy and confusion, especially changes to magnet schools.

Many of the proposals have been modified or changed entirely since they were initially unveiled.

Here’s a summary of where the proposals stand:

Academic Magnet High School

The latest proposal for Academic Magnet has changed significantly since an initial draft was presented in October.

The new proposal, if given final approval Monday, would offer 30 percent of the seats at Academic Magnet to students who meet entrance criteria and are zoned for a middle school located in Charleston County with a poverty index of 80 percent or higher.

The entrance criteria would also be adjusted. The new rubric would give applicants one additional point if they are matriculating from an accredited middle school in Charleston County, including home-schooled and private-school students.

Buist Academy for Advanced Studies

Under the latest recommendation for Buist, rising first- and second-graders would be transferred to Memminger Elementary next school year. This revision has stirred concerned parents and community members.

On Friday, during a heated two-hour meeting with the Charleston County legislative delegation, board member Todd Garrett ceded to this concern and agreed to modify his motion on Monday to allow these students to stay.

"I will be recommending a phase-in so that the kids in the building this morning will be there next year," Garrett said.

No new K-2 students would be added next year, and grades 3-6 would be expanded by one class per grade. For 2020-21 only, priority entrance would be given to students scoring at the 75th percentile or higher on MAP reading or math who are zoned for elementary schools in Charleston County with a poverty index of 80 percent or higher. New entrance criteria for third-graders would be developed prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year.

By 2024-25, middle school enrollment would be expanded to four classes per grade.

Memminger Elementary School

In November, the board gave initial approval to convert Memminger Elementary to a countywide International Baccalaureate magnet with a K-2 advanced academic component starting next year. Additional kindergarten students will phase in next year. Under the original proposal, the attendance zone would stay in place.

Under a new recommendation brought forth by Vice Chairwoman Kate Darby and Garrett, Memminger's attendance zone would be phased out "if necessary" over time.

Eligibility for the K-2 program would be based on kindergarten readiness assessments.

Students living in Constituent District 20 would receive seating priority. Half of the remaining seats would be reserved for eligible students zoned for schools with a poverty index of 80 percent or higher. The other half will be reserved for eligible students zoned for students coming from outside of Constituent District 20 but inside Charleston County.

Students could matriculate to Buist automatically in third grade if they meet eligibility criteria, which will be established before next school year.

Partial magnets

Constituent magnet schools usually have a defined attendance zone. Additional seats are allocated to students living outside the attendance zone but within the constituent district. Partial magnets also usually have an attendance zone, but a specific number of seats are allocated to students who live outside the attendance zone but who still reside in Charleston County.

The board initially voted in November to remove the partial magnet status of James B. Edwards Elementary, Jerry Zucker Middle and Mitchell Elementary entirely. Under a new recommendation, those schools would be transitioned to constituent magnets.

The board vote in November to keep Sullivan's Island Elementary as a partial magnet. A new recommendation that will be brought before the board Monday would remove the school's partial magnet status and convert it to a constituent magnet.

The board voted in November to keep St. Andrew's School of Math and Science as a partial magnet. A new recommendation that will be brought before the board Monday would transition St. Andrew's from a partial magnet to a constituent magnet.

The board initially voted in November to eliminate the partial magnet status of Haut Gap Middle. If it gets final approval, the school will become an advanced studies constituent magnet for eligible District 9 and and District 3 students. Preference would be given to District 9 students, who typically attend schools on Johns Island.

The board gave initial approval in November to remove Laing Middle School’s partial magnet status. If it gets final approval, it will have a defined attendance zone and will serve as a constituent magnet for students who live in constituent districts for St. James Santee and Mount Pleasant.

The board gave initial approval to a recommendation in November that would create a small attendance zone for Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary. The school would remain as a constituent magnet for Constituent District 10, whose students typically attend schools in West Ashley.

The board voted to remove the partial magnet status of North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary and Jennie Moore Elementary in November. If the recommendation gets final approval, they will be transitioned to constituent magnets with attendance zones for students living in constituent districts for North Charleston and Mount Pleasant/St. James Santee, respectively.

If given final approval, E.B. Ellington would be transitioned from a partial magnet to a constituent magnet.

If given final approval, existing students who would be impacted by changes to partial magnet schools would be allowed to stay in the school until they age out. The district will look into the cost of providing transportation for those students.

If given final approval, the district will evaluate the additional staff in place at partial magnet schools and determine if continued funding of the positions is warranted for 2021-22.

Countywide magnet policy

In October, the board gave initial approval to a policy change that would give admission preference to students who live in Charleston County.

By the time that policy was brought before the board again in November, it had changed significantly.

If given final approval Monday, a certain number or percentage of seats at countywide academic magnets would be reserved for students who meet entrance criteria and attend Charleston County middle schools with a poverty index of 80 percent or higher.