The Charleston County School Board has had an open seat since the beginning of 2019, and the job opening still has not been advertised to the public.
Michael Miller, a school board member from West Ashley, had to vacate his seat on the nine-member body representing the state's second-largest district after he won an election to become Charleston County's register of deeds.
According to state law, the county legislative delegation — consisting of state lawmakers from across the county — is responsible for picking someone to fill Miller's seat until the end of his term in 2020. The delegation makes a recommendation to the governor, who then typically appoints their recommendation.
But when the delegation met Monday night at The Citadel's Mark Clark Hall, the school board vacancy did not appear on the agenda. Instead, the delegation made some long-overdue appointments to other public bodies: the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Board, Board of Elections and Voter Registration, Foster Care Review Boards and North Charleston Sewer District.
It had been about a year-and-a-half since the full delegation held a public meeting. Prior to Monday night, the last public delegation meeting was held on Aug. 14, 2017.
State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, was elected chairman of the delegation Monday night and said he could not say for sure why the delegation had taken so long to call a meeting. In previous years, the delegation has met more frequently, even on a monthly basis. Rep. Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, served as chairman until Monday night.
"I was not chairman during that period, but just very busy schedules for everyone and trying to make a living and serve is always a factor," Campsen said. "I don’t intend to go that long by any means."
Campsen will have to advertise the position first, and the delegation usually gives people a two-week window to apply for it. The board will then have to call another meeting to select a school board member.
"I know that's a top priority. That's important," Campsen said.
The school board vacancy will be advertised on the delegation's Facebook page and the Charleston County Government website.
The last time the delegation had to replace a school board member, following John Barter's resignation in 2013, it chose attorney Tripp Wiles to fill the seat.