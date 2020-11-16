Charleston school board newcomer elected vice chair, superintendent gives COVID-19 update

The Charleston County School Board elected newcomer and Teach for America executive Courtney Waters as its new vice chairwoman, but the decision appeared to extend controversial issues that shaped the election.

Waters, who works as the senior managing director for external affairs at the nonprofit, was nominated and approved for her new position in a 6-3 vote Monday night just minutes after she and four other newly elected board members were formally sworn in.

Several other new board members voted against Waters’ selection, instead opting to nominate each other for the role.

More than a dozen people ran for five seats on the school board, which oversees South Carolina’s second-largest school district.

Five women, all with no previous experience serving on the school board, successfully ousted three longtime incumbents who sought reelection.

The shakeup could point to a major overhaul in public education for the 50,000 students the district serves as it grapples with the long-term consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread school closures this spring.

The division over who was to become the next vice chair was underscored by a hot topic of debate that came up frequently in the contested race for school board. Discussions of transparency and dark money, fueled in large part by one educational advocacy group’s largely untraceable campaign spending, came up often in the months leading to the election.

The Charleston Coalition for Kids, an educational advocacy group, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on TV ads alone endorsing its slate of five chosen school board reformers, which included Waters and newcomer Lauren Herterich.

The three grassroots candidates who were elected but did not receive the coalition’s endorsement, including former district educator Helen Frazier, voted against Waters’ selection.

“I oppose the way that this election was handled by certain people with the dark money. ... I'm thinking that maybe there may be a hidden agenda somewhere,” Frazier said.

That’s why she did not vote in favor of Waters as vice chairwoman.

Still, Frazier said she’s looking forward to working with all board members moving forward.

“We're going to have to work together, and I'm willing to open up my arms and embrace them and let's share ideas and move forward,” Frazier said.

Herterich voted in favor of the decision, along with the four remaining school board incumbents.

All four incumbents received the endorsement of the coalition when they were elected in 2018.

Waters will replace board member Kate Darby as vice chairwoman. She held the position for the past two years.

Mack was reelected Monday night to continue serving as chairman, a role he has held since 2018.

“I think it’s really good that we have a mixture of old and new. I think it's very clear from the election that people want to see some change and some difference and a little bit of a shakeup, and I just appreciate that the current board members are embracing it,” Waters said. “I’m excited to serve.”

In addition to Frazier, new board members Erica Cokely and Kristen French also voted against Waters’ selection as vice chair.

Instead, Cokely nominated Frazier, and Frazier in turn nominated French.

Both of their nominations were nullified after Waters received the majority of votes necessary to secure the position.

As vice chairwoman, Waters will be responsible for filling in for the chairman if he is absent or unable to perform his duties, according to district policy. She will also oversee and facilitate public comments during board meetings.

During the meeting, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait gave board members an update on the COVID-19 factors in the area that the district uses to determine the level of activity: the incidence rate per 100,000 people, the trend in recent incident rates and the percent testing positive.

All three categories remain classified in the district’s “medium” zone, but several factors are narrowly on the cusp of drifting into “high” territory.

There was a rumor circulating on social media that the district would opt to transition all students back to entirely online learning after Thanksgiving, Postlewait said.

“That is not true,” she said. “But we will have to be very very sharp about watching this trend rate when our children return from Thanksgiving and the holidays.”

French pressed the superintendent to provide more information in the district’s COVID-19 reports. She also asked that charter schools be included on the district’s daily coronavirus case tracker.

“We’re giving them money to run those schools," French said. "We should get that data."

She also worried about what will happen to the case numbers in schools once students return from winter break.

“With two of those metrics approaching the red zone, or the high-risk zone, I think we need to be poised to consider closing schools, and that’s not the message I was getting from the superintendent today, so I was really concerned about that,” French said after the meeting.

The regularly scheduled board meeting and the Committee of the Whole meeting will both take place on Dec. 14. Public comments can be submitted via email to publiccomments@charleston.k12.sc.us.