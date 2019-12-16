The Charleston County School Board is pushing forward with controversial changes to partial magnet schools, Buist Academy for Advanced Studies and Memminger Elementary, despite the pleas of legislators and parents to slow down and reconsider.
The board gave initial approval to these changes Monday, after members of the Charleston County legislative delegation asked board members to postpone final decisions last week.
While the changes have sparked passionate outcry from the legislators and parents who've said the district's plans need more time and more thorough vetting, some parents, community members and business leaders spoke at the board meeting Monday to voice their support and praise the board's decision to take actions aimed at addressing the district's gaping inequities between some of its students.
"Every child deserves access to a high quality education. That is not happening right now and particularly in communities with high poverty levels. Our schools in Charleston county are highly polarized by income or race," said Melonie Hammond-Trace, chairwoman of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.
She went on to call the district's changes "a necessary departure from the status quo."
"I realize change is hard. But we have to start somewhere," she said.
Tanang Williams, a member of the community activist group Charleston RISE, tearfully addressed board members about the need for change in the school district.
"Look at the results of how not providing a high-quality education and what waiting has produced. Children who cannot read, parents who cannot read, children receiving felony records at elementary school, children killing other children and or themselves. Waiting is not an option. We need transparency, better communication practices and follow through," Williams said.
Vice Chairwoman Kate Darby agreed, and said she was encouraged by the community support.
"This is why I ran to be on the school board, so we could provide more opportunity and a better education for all of our guests. I mean, as we heard a couple of people say today, we can't wait. We can't wait. So we've got to more forward," Darby said.
But some parents and community members still feel as though the changes are rushed and lack adequate planning.
“Our concern is that they have identified equity and diversity as their goal, but their plan will not accomplish that,” said Nina Fields Britt, a Buist parent.
On Monday, the board gave initial approval to phase out kindergarten through second-grade at Buist by the year 2023-24. Under that plan, students zoned for Charleston County schools with a poverty index of 80 percent or higher would get priority for the school's open seats next year.
This could include home-schooled or private-schooled students zoned for high poverty schools, a fact that concerned some parents.
“What they ought to do is focus their efforts on creating new programs or providing additional resources to schools that need the most help, instead of making drastic changes to schools that have a proven track record of success, especially given that those changes are not going to further the stated goals of equity and diversity,” Fields Britt said.
"What happens if the parents are not comfortable sending their children to Buist?" asked board member Kevin Hollinshead. "If that’s the case, all you’re really doing is creating more of the same."
Monday's meeting is the culmination of more than a year of "mission critical" work by the district to improve equity and access for all students, but specific plans have changed multiple times over the past two months.
Buist has seen at least seven different proposals, according to Fields Britt. The latest version was posted Wednesday evening, just three days before board members were set to vote on them.
“I just think the biggest issue is the lack of transparency, they released a lot of these changed agenda items on Wednesday. And today's Monday. So not even 48 business hours,” said Natanya Miller, a North Charleston community member.
On Friday, members of the Charleston County legislative delegation spent two hours of heated back-and-forth going over the proposed changes.
Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, introduced a formal motion “to ask the board to stop and recalibrate, re-engage the public and the delegation, and engage in a long-term plan for many of these really significant and substantive changes” at the end of Friday’s meeting.
The board did not acknowledge this request during Monday's meeting, and pushed forward with the proposed changes.
Check back for updates to this story.