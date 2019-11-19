As the Charleston County School District moves forward with sweeping “mission critical” changes that have sparked protests and debate over the past three months, the controversy has reached new, unsettling levels for some board members.

On Saturday night, an unknown male tried to enter School Board Chairman Eric Mack’s house on Wadmalaw Island, according to a Charleston County Sheriff's report. The individual ran toward the garage and began banging on the door, shouting, “I know this is the right house, let me in,” according to the report.

The incident took place two days before the board was set to cast final votes on a handful of sweeping changes, including decisions on controversial school closures and mergers. It hasn't been determined if there is a link between the two, said Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio.

The Sheriff's Office increased patrols of the area after the incident, he added. No suspect has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Vice Chairwoman Kate Darby said Mack also received a threatening phone call Thursday.

“For somebody to feel like they could call up a board member and threaten them over the phone or go to their house, it has crossed a line,” Darby said. “I hope they figure out who did it and who was responsible and who came up with the idea and make sure they are held accountable.”

Mack declined comment on the suspicious incident.

Darby said the Saturday incident prompted an increased security presence at Monday’s board meeting. Board members were escorted into the meeting and later were escorted to their cars after it ended.

When asked about the meeting security, district spokesman Andy Pruitt said Tuesday he didn't "have anything to confirm or add to the matter."

Usually, board members only receive a security escort at the end of the night, said board member Priscilla Jeffery, who said she has heard about the incident at Mack’s house.

She typically doesn’t think much of the security escort — “Usually I just laugh it off,” she said, but she specifically requested one Monday night.

“That’s what this has come to,” Jeffery said, adding she has never before felt threatened during her three years on the board.

Darby and Jeffery agreed that threats aren't productive and that community members have several ways to contact board members.

“To harm a school board member isn’t really going to fix the problem of poor education,” Jeffery said. “There are other ways to get us to hear you.”

Darby said she's never felt unsafe at board meetings and she welcomes community feedback, but she was unsettled after anonymous fliers were put in her and her neighbors' mailboxes last week.

“Your neighbor and Charleston County School District Board of Trustees member, Kate Darby, has voiced her support for these radical, overwhelming and unvetted proposals,” the flier read.

"Remind Kate Darby that she was elected to serve her community and protect our most precious resource, our children," it read.

Like many other board members, Darby said her home address is posted on the district’s website.

“It’s unsettling for me and my family to know ... somebody might think it’s OK to come to my house,” she said. “It was unsettling just to get those fliers on mailboxes in my neighborhood, which is nothing to the degree that Rev. Mack and his family faced.”

Board member Joyce Green said she didn’t know about Saturday’s incident and said she’s never felt threatened as a board member.

Board member Kevin Hollinshead said he didn’t approve of any threatening behavior, but he sympathized with the community’s frustration over the district’s sweeping proposals.

“They're taking on some issues of drastic measures that affect people’s children,” Hollinshead said of the board. “This is uncharted territory for us, and I guess some people are acting in ways that are not normal.”

Hollinshead and board member Rev. Chris Collins have been the most outspoken critics of many of the district's new proposals.

“The public concern over education in Charleston County is so intense over our children to a level I have never seen before. We have to be careful how we handle people’s most prized possession,” Hollinshead said.

This isn’t the first time board members have faced intense scrutiny over proposed changes.

Mack also got threatening phone calls in 2016, when the board voted to close Lincoln Middle-High in McClellanville, Darby said.

“He got calls from people that said he was an Uncle Tom and said he’s voting the white way and things like that,” Darby said, adding "He’s had those kinds of threats before, unfortunately.”

Earlier this year, a group of protesters shut down a board meeting, which prompted the board to adopt a "decorum" policy.

Almost all of the controversial “mission critical” proposals received final approval Monday night, despite 80 minutes of heated public comments in which community members asked board members to reconsider their decisions and delay some of the more controversial votes.

The hottest topics centered around school closures, mergers and the district's solicitation for third-party outside organizations to help with some of the district's lowest performing schools.

“Include us. Engage us. Re-establish trust with us. Give us a seat at the table, please. It is our children’s lives that are at stake,” one parent told the board.

The district's ideas have changed three times over eight weeks, which helped fuel the community's frustration and confusion. The district has not released any supporting analysis behind many of the changes, which has also been a point of contention.

Even after public comments Monday, some community members voiced their disapproval for the district's plans by shouting "Lies!" or "That's not true!" One woman was escorted out of the room after repeatedly shouting an expletive.

Still, some board members have said the sweeping changes are long overdue. The mission critical proposals are the district's attempt to provide more equitable opportunities for all students and address some of its lowest performing schools.

“These are ideas that we have been talking about, some of them for years, some of them six to nine months, some of them for three months,” Darby said. “I understand that people get upset or worried when it would impact their child, but all of these decisions that we’re making are to make things better for their children.”

On Monday, the board voted unanimously to remove a proposal that would close Minnie Hughes Elementary, a high-poverty school in Hollywood, and move its 192 students to E.B. Ellington. Darby said that decision was not related to the alleged threats.

"We did pull the Minnie Hughes item because we wanted to spend some more time talking with the community about it," she said.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16, when board members are expected to take final votes on a handful of other controversial changes to partial magnet schools, Buist Academy, Memminger Elementary and Academic Magnet High School.