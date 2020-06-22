Charleston school board faces pressure to rename building named after Confederate officer

In the wake of national civil unrest over police brutality and a renewed push to remove the names of controversial figures from buildings on college campuses, the Charleston County School District is now facing pressure to reconsider the names of some of its own educational spaces.

At the center of the recent discussion is Memminger Elementary School, a downtown school that predominantly serves African American students.

The school is named for Christopher Memminger, who served as treasury secretary of the Confederacy. Memminger, a staunch secessionist and advocate for slavery, also helped establish Charleston’s public school system.

School board member Kevin Hollinshead sent a letter last week asking board members and district officials to consider renaming the elementary school.

“Memminger played a crucial role in Charleston’s educational system that prevented African-Americans the opportunity to partake in the American dream,” he wrote. “In fact, he chaired the committee that drafted the Confederacy’s provisional constitution.”

Memminger is classified as a Title 1 school, meaning it serves a high percentage of low-income students, and it sits across the street from a public housing complex on Beaufain Street.

As a result of the concerns raised by Hollinshead, the district will create a committee tasked with researching the origin of the current names of all CCSD school buildings and facilities, Chairman Eric Mack said Monday.

“Instead of picking schools one by one, I just decided to formulate a committee just to research all the background of all the naming of the schools,” Mack said.

Mack was set to provide more details about the committee during a virtual board meeting scheduled for Monday afternoon. Due to technical difficulties, the meeting was postponed. It will now take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Board Member Priscilla Jeffery said she wholeheartedly supported any decision to rename buildings with outdated names.

“I’m sure there’s plenty of other people we could name it after,” she said.

In recent weeks, colleges across the state, including the University of South Carolina, Winthrop University and Clemson University, have voted to rename campus buildings tied to South Carolina’s racist past.

Hollinshead said he was prompted to take action after a concerned parent called the issue to his attention last week. While the district should look into the name change, Hollinshead said he’s more concerned about providing equitable opportunities to all of Charleston’s students.

“We've always had this paradigm that African Americans were not treated fair or equal in the Charleston County school system,” he said.

Last year, the school board finalized more than two dozen sweeping changes to schools across Charleston County designed to address racial disparities and inequitable opportunities.

A handful of these decisions revolved around Memminger Elementary and Buist Academy for Advanced Studies, a nearby, elite K-8 magnet school on Calhoun Street.

Plans for the future of both schools changed numerous times since the board unveiled its original recommendations, sparking concerns and frustration from some parents. Ultimately, the board settled on transitioning Memminger into a countywide International Baccalaureate school with an advanced academic component. Students will be able to matriculate directly to Buist Academy in third grade if they meet certain eligibility criteria.

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait is expected to present a draft of the new Buist criteria during Wednesday's rescheduled meeting. She's also set to give an update on the school district's plans for fall reopening.

The board is also set to vote on the second reading of the proposed fiscal year 2020-21 district budget Wednesday. The meeting will be held via Zoom and will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube channel. If there are more technical difficulties, it will be streamed on the district's Facebook page.