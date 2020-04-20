Charleston school board could change course on West Ashley middle school merge plan again

Charleston County School Board might change course for a second time on where it plans to house West Ashley middle school students in August.

On Monday, the board unanimously approved a plan to place all West Ashley middle school students at C.E. Williams Middle School next school year, with an important caveat.

The administration might ultimately decide to put the sixth-graders on the existing West Ashley Middle campus for all or a portion of the 2020-21 school year, "if that is the most viable option," the motion read.

Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said a more specific, final recommendation will be made in conjunction with parent representatives, principals and district leaders. She anticipated that it could be brought before the board in time for the next meeting on April 27.

"Because of COVID-19, everything that we’re doing had to be put on hold over a month ago," said Vice Chairwoman Kate Darby.

That's why the superintendent came to the board asking members to consider an alternative option, Darby said.

The board first voted in November to put all West Ashley sixth-graders at West Ashley Middle School and all seventh- and eighth-graders at the C.E. Williams campus. Some parents criticized this plan, citing a lack of research available to back up so-called "sixth-grade academy" models in South Carolina.

Then, in January, the board reversed course on this idea, instead voting to put all students zoned for West Ashley middle schools on one campus at the C.E. Williams building for the 2020-21 school year while district staff worked toward developing a more permanent plan.

For weeks, parents were repeatedly told that creating the separate sixth-grade academy was the best option because the new C.E. Williams building wouldn’t be able to accommodate all 1,300 or so middle school students in the area. Once the plan was unveiled to house all middle school students on one campus, parents were told the building would have enough capacity with the addition of a handful of mobile classrooms, also known as "portables."

Both plans have received mixed support from parents and community members. Some worried about overcrowding on the C.E. Williams campus and the lack of a clear, permanent or long-term plan for the future of the area's schools.

Others have praised the district's "mission-critical" shakeup of the middle school zones, arguing that it will lead to more equitable opportunities for all students in the area.

In January, Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, and Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, sent a letter to the S.C. Department of Revenue asking for an investigation into the board's decision to merge the middle schools in West Ashley.

They wanted to learn if the school board "overstepped its authority" by not funding a second new middle school in West Ashley that was approved by voters in a referendum.

A spokesman for the SCDOR said it is "looking into the matter."

Senn also sent a letter to S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson asking him to weigh in on the situation.

A spokesman for the attorney general said Wilson does plan on issuing an opinion on this topic, although it has not yet been released.

Construction on the $53.3 million new C.E. Williams building off Glenn McConnell Parkway is still on schedule, said district spokesman Andy Pruitt.