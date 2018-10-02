Eleven candidates for four seats on the Charleston County School Board have been invited to a forum at the International Longshoremen's Association Hall Tuesday night.
The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. at 1142 Morrison Drive in Charleston. The event is the first public forum where all candidates have been invited.
In East Cooper, four candidates are running for two seats on the board: Kate Darby (incumbent), Joyce Green, Sarah Shad Johnson and Jake Rambo.
In North Charleston, three candidates are running for one seat: Cindy Bohn Coats (incumbent), Linda Mosley Lucas and Vivian Sheppard Pettigrew.
And in West Ashley, four candidates are competing for one seat: Francis Marion Beylotte III, Herbert Fielding, the Rev. Eric L. Mack (incumbent) and Paul H. Padron.
While candidates must live in the area they seek to represent, all Charleston County residents can vote for all of the contested seats. In the East Cooper race, where two seats are contested, voters can cast up to two votes.
With about a month to go until Election Day on Nov. 6, the school board race has attracted interest from several activist groups.
Tuesday night's forum is hosted by the Quality Education Project, a local advocacy group founded by education professors Jon Hale and Millicent Brown. The group has been broadly critical of the school district's push for school choice, particularly charter schools, which QEP regards as a step toward school privatization.
Previously, a separate group called Flip the Board organized a candidates' forum on Sept. 6 at the ILA Hall — but only invited non-incumbents.
"The incumbents have name recognition, and they’ve had years to present themselves to the public. It’s a very crowded race," said group organizer Alexander Fox, a parent in Charleston County.
The group describes itself as a grassroots organization with no outside funding or paid employees. The group has endorsed Rambo, Padron, Pettigrew and Johnson in the November election, emphasizing the candidates' experience working in the field of education.
A third group, the Charleston Coalition for Kids, was founded by some of the area's most well-connected business and political leaders, including the mayors of Charleston and North Charleston and the president of the Charleston NAACP. It also includes businessman Ben Navarro, founder of Meeting Street Schools; and Anita Zucker, a businesswoman and education philanthropist who created the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative.
The Coalition has announced its endorsement of Mack, Coats, Darby and Green. All of the group's endorsed candidates are incumbents except for Green.