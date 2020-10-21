Charleston school board candidates differ on school choice, superintendent's performance

It’s been a busy year for the Charleston County School Board.

Its members have grappled with dozens of controversial decisions aimed at boosting low-performing schools that resulted in fierce community pushback and legislative intervention.

That's in addition to handling the COVID-19 pandemic and crafting a reopening plan to safely bring back students to the state’s second-largest school district.

Five new members will be elected Nov. 3 for shortened, two-year terms thanks to a new law passed this summer overhauling how board members are elected. Starting in 2022, seats will be elected using geographically set single-member districts instead of at-large.

Three incumbent members are running for reelection. Board members Kevin Hollinshead and Chris Collins are both running for the two open North Charleston seats. Their challengers include North Charleston parent Kristen French, senior software engineer and former constituent board member Charles Monteith and Courtney Waters, a senior managing director at Teach for America.

Incumbent Chris Fraser is also running for one of two open seats representing West Ashley, James Island, Johns Island and Ravenel. His challengers include West Ashley parents Erica Cokley and Francis Marion Beylotte, constituent board member Charles Glover, retired police chief John Prioleau, Building Excellent Schools Director of Finance Hunter Schimpff, and retired CCSD educator Helen Frazier.

On the peninsula, four candidates want to replace board member Todd Garrett, who is not running for reelection. The candidates running include teacher and constituent board member Regina Duggins, Kids on Point Director Lauren Herterich, Charleston native and management consultant Lee J. Bennett Jr. and longtime community activist Tony Lewis.

The candidates are divided on most issues, including their assessment of Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait, the district’s controversial decisions to improve failing schools and whether to boost school choice opportunities.

The nine-member board is responsible for overseeing 50,000 students and a more than $957 million annual budget.

The Post and Courier recently sent questions to each candidate. Their responses have been edited and condensed for space and clarity.

Do you approve of the school board’s sweeping “mission critical” changes approved in 2019? If not, what is the best way to promote access and diversity in the district’s top schools?

Bennett: No, many ideas/options need definitive steps backed by research and projected outcomes. No master strategic plan to bring results/accountability process together to ensure progress is being made.

Beylotte: The mission hypocritical farce? No thank you. We need to focus on replicating successful programs like Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary and St. Andrews School of Math & Science immediately. Listen to what parents and teachers asked for. Stop playing games.

Cokley: Why does the district have top or bottom schools? No, I do not approve of the “mission critical" changes because the critical changes did not take place effectively or accordingly.

Collins: No. It has been a community disaster causing the greatest outcry of parents and teachers in the history of the school district. It supports Charleston Kids Coalition's mission to privatize and close local schools.

Duggins: I do not agree with it at all, and the best ways to promote access and diversity is to create an equitable, effective and diverse curriculum which replicates quality programming in the neighborhood schools.

Fraser: Generally yes. All students deserve high quality education, we must ensure that every school is staffed and funded to provide the best education possible, and eliminate any barriers that prevent it.

Frazier: I do not approve of the district’s mission critical efforts. I believe all schools should be staffed with highly qualified teachers and administrators. The utilization of “dark money" to privatize schools removes the elements of accountability and transparency.

French: No. A community schools model will lead to equitable distribution of resources, based on what each school’s leadership team and/or student improvement council requests. This inclusive model organically creates diversity.

Glover: No. First of all, let’s focus on education and educating our kids. Despite what we are going through, make it plain across the board.

Herterich: Community and schools need to be on the forefront of the decision-making process and CCSD needs to facilitate a transparent course of action that addresses the emerging needs of students and schools.

Hollinshead: I approve of the school board's sweeping "mission critical" changes approved in 2019.

Lewis: As of right now I cannot make a statement as I was not privy to the decision-making progress that was facing the board.

Monteith: The mission critical decisions that focus on bringing together young people from different backgrounds, and seek to create a diverse student body are exemplary and overdue.

Prioleau: Yes. The school needs more transparency and they need to work better together. The decision that is made by the school board will impact students' future education and college career, but we can improve on what's already been implemented.

Schimpff: As an educator, I support the overarching goal of mission critical to increase student achievement and address CCSD's large achievement and opportunity gaps. However, we should reconsider certain aspects of mission critical.

Waters: The mission critical actions are necessary, but we must think critically about potentially adverse impact to students as we implement these changes and be prepared to mitigate them.

One of the key responsibilities of the school board is to hire, manage and evaluate the district’s superintendent. How would you assess Gerrita Postlewait’s performance as superintendent?

Bennett: Recognizing the challenges of the job as superintendent, with limited information on her actions and opportunities to address problems, I reserve comments until more information becomes accessible.

Beylotte: F – Communication of a clear vision and plan for excellence and equity is essential. Failed! The terrible restart of this school year was the final straw. Her failures literally harm my children.

Cokley: As a parent and advocate for the community, I believe that the current superintendent did not stand up to her responsibilities for those who should have been top priority.

Collins: Good person; has made improvement for kids to access online math support, but needs to focus much more on student achievement, especially in underachieving schools. Must apply resources where needed.

Duggins: I would assess Mrs. Postlewait’s performance as superintendent as an ever-growing, developing and interchangeable leader that requires transparency in measures of school performance and enhancements.

Fraser: The superintendent does a good job. The district needs to improve its communication and collaboration with the community.

Frazier: Dr. Postlewait has been trying to provide more equitable resources for all students by introducing controversial reform measures. I do support her attempts but have not seen many of her proposals in fruition.

French: Postlewait’s adherence to a disruption model appears to be an attempt to cultivate a desire for privatization of our district. In addition, her response to the pandemic has endangered our community.

Glover: She has failed to come up with a plan to educate our kids.

Herterich: The board should work to empower the superintendent in their role and assess progress by outlining clear goals and objectives.

Hollinshead: This is not a fair question due to our votes on this matter on the board.

Lewis: Again, being that I was not one of the board members I cannot comment as I did not know what they based their decision on.

Monteith: Dr. Postelwait has had to make difficult decisions. I believe that she has displayed strong leadership, and advocates that every student in CCSD should have an equitable, high-quality education.

Prioleau: Very good.

Schimpff: We have not made enough progress advancing student achievement and closing gaps during Dr. Postlewait's five years, especially with our most vulnerable students. Support for teachers needs to improve.

Waters: Dr. Postlewait has done some good things, but she often fails to connect with all students. She should be more vocal in acknowledging systemic inequities and bolder about her plans for change.

Do you endorse measures to boost school choice and public charter schools? Why or why not?

Bennett: No, because a growing number of school choice initiatives and private schools across the state still allow de facto segregation to flourish and even worsen.

Beylotte: Replicating successful models in neighborhood schools will reduce the need for "choice.” Sitting on waitlists for several years is not making a choice. We need to focus on neighborhood schools.

Cokley: No, I do not endorse any choices or measures that will continue to take away from public schools and public education.

Collins: We need more neighborhood magnet school choices and trade schools. We already have more charter schools than any local school district.

Duggins: No, I do not endorse measures to boost school choice and public charter schools. I am an advocate of designing dynamic public schools and a believer of reallocating funds to keep public schools public.

Fraser: I am in favor of choice when possible, but it isn't always possible. If every school was excellent and equal, people would not need choices.

Frazier: I do support school choice and public charter schools when given equitable district resources in terms of funding, buildings, transportation with the utilization of District support staff.

French: No, we must stop forcing parents to choose in order to obtain quality education for their children. Priority should be to reinvest in neighborhood zoned schools to provide quality in every school.

Glover: No, I don’t. All that does is to divide the targeted rural area school and bring in people that aren't from here to govern our school.

Herterich: Creating a system that is accessible, diverse and equitable is how we create high quality schools for all students.

Hollinshead: I do endorse measures to boost school choice and public charter schools because more options help our students get the best education possible.

Lewis: Any choice that will enhance the academic skills of scholars and students to be more academically inclined is good.

Monteith: I support measures to improve school choice if they benefit the people who they were intended to benefit the most: those living in poverty or near poverty.

Prioleau: Yes! as long as schools are operating within state and federal laws. The same holds true for charter schools.

Schimpff: My focus is on more high-quality schools for Charleston families, irrespective of type (magnet, public charter, district-managed). We should invest much more in our community neighborhood schools.

Waters: I believe excellent schools should be the overall goal. If a neighborhood school can thrive without partnership, terrific. However, charter schools should be an available option for communities.

Do you support or oppose extending the 1 percent sales tax for school construction, which voters will decide in a Nov. 3 referendum? Why or why not?

Bennett: I oppose, because the list of projects appears to lack the level of inclusion I expect is needed.

Beylotte: I voted yes. We have many schools with serious repair and construction needs, but we need new leadership to ensure this moves forward without mistakes like building a middle school that is too small.

Cokley: I would support it if it was necessary. However I do believe that with adequate, equitable and effective allocation of resources, no further tax should be implemented at this time.

Collins: Yes, but we do not need to spend $90 million to close and combine Hunley Park, Goodwin and Lambs Elementary and then create a new early head start in which the district to refuses adequately fund.

Duggins: Yes, I support the 1 percent sales tax for school construction. I believe that students deserve to be in a school building that is meeting the legal codes and standards for safe and quality operation.

Fraser: Strongly in favor. We have transformed our schools over the last 20 years and need to maintain them and continue. This will eliminate property taxes for debt service in 10 years.

Frazier: I support funding of public schools with businesses providing their share of the tax burden. Most voters are not informed of the process in determining the building of new or renovating schools.

French: Yes, most of these projects are needed. We must hold the elected board accountable to the promises made and stop projects similar to the centralized athletic stadium which delayed these projects.

Glover: No, I don’t. It's because we know the school district is all about real estate, and that’s where the money is going.

Herterich: Yes, the Charleston County School District does not have the budget or resources to make all the necessary capital improvements needed.

Hollinshead: I support extending the 1 percent sales tax for school construction, which voters will decide in a Nov. 3 referendum because all students should be able to attend a safe and updated school.

Lewis: Any way that helps our scholars and students to excel is great.

Monteith: I support extending the 1 percent sales tax for school construction. Sales tax is easy to collect, and the funding means that everyone pays a share of the cost for new and improved schools.

Prioleau: Yes! I support extending the 1 percent sales tax. Referendums are good.

Schimpff: Not at this time. A tax increase during challenging economic times for small businesses and individuals is not wise. Charleston voters also deserve far more accountability for these capital funds.

Waters: I do not support this referendum at the moment. With so much in flux this year, I think we should look at re-examining the current budget for now and revisit once we have a year of data.

Earlier this year, the Legislature passed a measure to convert seats on the school board from at-large positions to single-member districts. Do you approve of this change? Why or why not?

Bennett: I approve the change. I believe it will be most beneficial if voters focused on candidates in their own districts.

Beylotte: Yes. I lobbied for it. Members must be accountable to a group of voters who can remove them from office. The recent neglect of West Ashley schools is the consequence of this lack of accountability.

Cokley: Yes I do approve this change. I support this the same way I support keeping public schools public. Those within the communities should be the ones to make choices for the communities.

Collins: Yes. Too many board members do not serve the needs of the community and when they are elected become district rubber stamps. They are not accountable nor responsible to citizens who elected them.

Duggins: Yes, I approve the change of converting seats on the school board to single member districts because it will help to mirror their community from each specific district with strong representation.

Fraser: I don't believe it solves a problem. Nine people will be elected and face the same issues and need to make community based decisions.

Frazier: I support single member district form of government. This would dismantle a system stymied by years of neglect and underrepresentation of children and families in underserved communities.

French: Yes. Voters will have more accountable representation. The task will be to work with the legislative delegation to draw districts which create equitable representation, based on solid data.

Glover: Yes, I approve of it, but the way that it is going coalition groups are trying to take control of the board by paying people off to support them.

Herterich: My recommendation would be to reconsider district lines so that we can ensure equity and inclusion in future elections.

Hollinshead: I approve of this change because that will make us more responsible to our constituents.

Lewis: This will help enhance the academic skills in the demographic area.

Monteith: The context related to how districts are drawn or redrawn will determine whether converting to single-member districts will have positive, negative or neutral impacts to representation on the board.

Prioleau: Yes! candidates will have a greater opportunity of being elected into office.

Schimpff: Yes. single-member districts will allow voters in Charleston County to have more direct representation on the School Board and push board members to be more responsive to constituents.

Waters: I approve, but I am not optimistic that the measure will bring the intended result. Voters want accountability, but whether more voices will be heard will depend on how district lines get drawn.

Have you taken money (or accepted endorsements, promotion and advertising on your behalf) from lobbyists, nonprofits or other special-interest groups that are not required to publicly disclose campaign finance information?

Bennett: I have not.

Beylotte: I have received an endorsement and $250 from the S.C. Education Association and I'm happy to accept it. I will only be accountable to students, parents and teachers. This kind of manipulation and money in politics is rotting our nation to the core. No deals with the devil.

Cokley: No I have not and will not.

Collins: No.

Duggins: No, I have not taken money, accepted endorsements, promotion, advertising from lobbyists, nonprofit or special-interest groups that are not required to publicly disclose campaign finance information.

Fraser: I have not/will not take money from any of the above. Don't know as yet who will or will not endorse me and promote. I answer all surveys about my candidacy.

Frazier: I have not accepted endorsements, promotions or advertisement from anyone listed.

French: No.

Glover: No, that should be a question to the four that those millionaires are supporting to run to support the coalition for kids.

Herterich: Following the survey submission, I was endorsed by the Charleston Coalition for Kids. My goal is to support public education, our schools, teachers and students.

Hollinshead: I have not taken money or accepted endorsements, promotions, and advertising on my behalf from lobbyists, nonprofits and other special interest groups.

Lewis: No.

Monteith: I’m glad to have the endorsement of any group or organization that shares my value that all children in Charleston County should have access and availability to an equitable, high-quality education.

Prioleau: No.

Schimpff: No. My campaign will not accept donations from PACs or special interest groups. I'm an independent candidate and I am in this race to improve Charleston's public schools for our students and families.

Waters: I have filled out candidate surveys for the Coalition For Kids, The Chamber of Commerce, Post and Courier and The Charleston City Paper.