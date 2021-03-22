Charleston school board approves pay increase for teachers, staff

All Charleston County School District employees will start to see a welcome bump to their salaries at the end of April.

The district's board of trustees voted unanimously March 22 to approve a 2 percent cost-of-living increase for staff and teachers.

The pay increase is retroactive, as raises were put on hold because of a freeze on state government spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Teachers are used to seeing pay raises every year that coordinate with experience and degree level, which are referred to as "step increases." Earlier this month, the S.C. Legislature approved a bill allowing for a one-time 2 percent salary increase to account for the raise teachers should have seen last year, retroactive to last July.

The cost-of-living adjustment approved by the board is added to the step increase, giving some teachers a 4 percent pay raise for the 2020-21 school year. The rest of district staff will only see a 2 percent pay increase with the cost-of-living adjustment.

"On behalf of the board, we would like to say thank you for all of your hard work that you have done during these trying times," the Rev. Eric Mack, board chairman, said in support of employees.

The step increase is also only available to teachers who have been at the school for 26 years or less. Teachers who have worked for 26 years or more will only be eligible for the 2 percent cost-of-living increase.

"To (teachers with at least 26 years of experience), the minimal cost of living increase would be a small but important signal of the county's appreciation in response to the great dedication these teachers show to their students year after year," Jody Stallings, Charleston Teacher Alliance director, wrote in a public comment submitted to the board.

The pay adjustments aren't cheap but will ultimately raise a starting teacher's salary to $39,675. Before the district approved the raise, a starting teacher with no prior experience and a bachelor's degree made $38,897, according to the 2020 minimum salary schedules published by the S.C. Department of Education.

In total, the step and cost-of-living increases will cost the district over $12.7 million, with employees seeing retroactive payments in their bank accounts as soon as April 30. The district budgeted nearly $4 million to pay for raises in fiscal year 2021. The rest of the cost, around $8.7 million, will be covered by state funding that was not included in the 2021 budget.

While the pay increases are welcome, some teachers feel that it won't be enough, said Mahwish McIntosh, North Charleston High School teacher and Charleston- area representative for the teacher advocacy group SC for Ed. McIntosh would like to see a starting salary go above $40,000.

"We continue to see a major exodus of teachers and educators who realize they can go to just about any other industry with fewer responsibilities and higher pay," McIntosh said in an interview before the meeting.

McIntosh and other teachers like her have spent the year adapting to multiple models of education, teaching students both virtually and in person. They also have dealt with added mental health stress, concerns over the well-being of their students and fears of taking the virus home to their families.

"The burden has been placed on teachers to essentially do two jobs for the price of one," McIntosh said. "The increase in pay is helpful, but in the long run, it will not continue to retain the teacher workforce we need in the state if we, as a state, are still OK with offering certified teachers less than $40,000 a year in starting pay."