As it takes aim at some of its lowest performing schools, the Charleston County School District has a dual strategy: give them more flexibility and possibly even new outside partners, including either companies or nonprofits willing to help.

But the strategy has been met with suspicion and disapproval from some community members who fear it will lead to privatization and school takeovers.

The district recently sought proposals from outside partners interested in working with a school. Nine responded, but only five remain in the running for "comprehensive administrative management of a school."

As far as how many, if any, such deals may eventually be struck, no one knows.

Meanwhile, the School Board voted Monday to classify 15 of the district’s low-performing, high-poverty schools as “acceleration schools.”

The goal for these schools is to accelerate students’ growth and give school leaders more autonomy and flexibility, including exemptions from certain state regulations, Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said.

“Those schools are schools where we know, for too many years, there's been a history of low performance, despite the best efforts of a whole lot of different teachers, school leaders, district leaders and board members,” she said. “We haven't been able to establish higher student achievement that could be sustained over time in those schools.”

And the school district is determined to try something new.

Leadership changes 'highly likely'

Any or all of these 15 schools could get waivers from state rules regarding the length of the school year, the length of a school day, the number of paid days of teacher training, and requirements for teacher certification.

The 15 schools are mostly located in North Charleston and some have been cited as needing comprehensive support and improvement. They're considered a state priority, given their unsatisfactory overall and student achievement ratings.

In addition to more flexibility, each school in the acceleration zone will be staffed with an experienced leader, who may not be the school’s existing principal.

“It is highly likely that there will be some leadership changes," Postlewait said, "and with new leaders, there may be some decisions about staffing in school.”

Schools in the acceleration zone include: Chicora, Mary Ford, Hunley Park, Pepperhill, Stono Park, Memminger, North Charleston, Burns, Mitchell, Goodwin and Sanders-Clyde elementary schools, Morningside and Simmons Pinckney middle schools, as well as North Charleston and Burke high schools.

The possibility of some teachers being displaced has stirred up many community members and educators, even though anyone displaced would be transferred to another position within the district of equal pay — as long as their evaluation is satisfactory.

It's unlikely that employees would have to reapply if they're displaced, Postlewait said. If a teacher’s contract with the district is impacted, they will know by March. Principals would know by mid-January.

Acceleration vs. partnership

All 15 schools in the acceleration zone will have plans to improve their students' educational growth by more than one grade level per year, though the specifics of these plans have not been pinned down.

The plans will "be a collaborative effort among school leaders up the district leaders and probably some outside consultants who've been able to accelerate achievement in other school districts or other schools," Postlewait said.

This is where outside groups might enter in; some schools in the acceleration zone might enter into a partnership agreement with a nonprofit or private company.

Many of the schools identified in the acceleration zone were originally identified as possible partnership schools by Postlewait in September. In fact, the district’s plan for an acceleration zone was at one point referred to as a partnership school zone.

But the two aren't the same, Postlewait said.

“I think it's a mistake to conflate them to start with,” she said. “Because … we need to designate schools that must accelerate student growth, whether or not we have any external partners to help.”

For some community members, the distinction between acceleration zones and partnership zones has caused confusion, even suspicion.

"There is a lot of money, millions of dollars on the line, as you well know with these privatization partnerships — public partnerships, as you like to call them or acceleration zones or innovation zones," one parent, Elizabeth Hamilton, told the board Monday.

Who's a good partner?

In August, the district began seeking applications for “successful, experienced, qualified innovators” to partner with schools to improve student well-being and academic success.

Partnership schools remain under the school district's supervision but, like schools in the acceleration zone, have more flexibility and decision-making authority on their budgets and on hiring and firing staff. Each operates through a contract with the district that spells out expected outcomes and the per-pupil funding formula, among other things.

The district currently has two partnership schools, Meeting Street Elementary @Brentwood and Meeting Street Elementary @Burns. Both are funded by Sherman Financial founder Ben Navarro and receive millions of dollars in extra support from the nonprofit that runs them.

Previously, state law limited these partnership schools or "schools of innovation" to one per district, but a special provision in the state's budget this year removes that cap.

It's unclear how many more Charleston County might end up with. The district has until June 30 to agree to specific partnership contracts. It's unlikely, but not impossible, that a new partnership school could meet that deadline and open for the start of the 2020-21 school year, Postlewait said.

Since August, the district received nine partnership proposals. Four either did not meet the district's school turn around criteria or were not interested in “providing comprehensive educational and administrative management” of a school. The remaining five are being vetted by a committee that consists Board Chair Eric Mack and board members Priscilla Jeffery and Cindy Bohn Coats. Three educators and five parents or community members also serve on the committee.

Postlewait said the committee's rubric for analyzing the five proposals has not been set, but it's expected to consider plans for parental engagement, instructional strategies, cultural competency, and the kinds of testing to be used.

"We know that there are some independent school operators who will put large, large numbers of students in a class in order to reduce costs," she said. "That would be a clear indicator to us that that's not the type of partner we're looking for."

The committee's work could be done and presented to the School Board by early February.

Community skepticism

Postlewait and other board members have noted the district would still have control over any new partnership schools.

But some remain unconvinced. Parents, educators and community members have voiced concerns for the acceleration zone and partnership schools that span everything from the intentions of dark money special-interest groups to a perceived lack of transparency that third-party operators bring.

“I’ve seen who’s applied, and three of them are national charter chains,” said Sarah Johnson, the co-leader of the Charleston Area Community Voice for Education Facebook group.“There are problems with all three of them with their track records."

"The main thing here is there's a sense in the community that the school district is just giving up and is just going to give these schools away to the highest bidder," she added.

Some School Board members also have been critical.

"You want to label my area as an 'acceleration zone,' and you haven't even come up with a plan on how to address it. There's no plan," said board member Kevin Hollinshead, adding, "You're playing with people's lives."

Asked about the community’s skepticism, Postlewait said, “There are organizations that are philanthropic organizations that exist to try to identify models of educational approaches that work well for children in poverty.

"I think we needn’t go immediately to the assumption that capitalists are going to mistreat our children for profit and that our board would willingly go along with that."

Postlewait also said the district doesn't anticipate that any new partnership schools would cost the district more to operate.

Board member Priscilla Jeffery was initially against creating more partnership schools and remains opposed to partnering with national, for-profit companies. But she is open to other kinds of help.

"In some schools we already have community organizations working with schools," Jeffery said, referencing the Engaging Creative Minds partnership at Chicora Elementary. "It's going to be like that. Enhancing the programs, bringing in programs that we can’t or don’t offer."

For the 15 schools in the acceleration zone, the School Board will vote on what policy waivers these schools want to seek from the state. That's expected to happen by January.

As for new partnerships, the vetting committee is expected to update the School Board next month as to whether it thinks any of the five remaining applicants deserve further consideration.

The five possible organizations for partnership schools the committee will vet include Distinctive Schools, InterMediate, LLC; Metanoia, Noble Education Initiative and Entrepreneurial Ventures in Education PLA. More information about each proposal can be found at https://www.ccsdschools.com/domain/1717.

The district has also requested multiple-year program implementation plans to be submitted by Jan. 3 from three applicants that would not provide a total, systematic school overhaul, but could still be viable school partners: Engaging Creative Minds, a College of Charleston teacher residency lab and a University of Virginia Curry School of Education/Darden School of Business leadership turnaround program.

The board also agreed to accept additional partner proposals through Dec. 10.