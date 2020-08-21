Charleston sailing group votes to keep burgee that looks like Confederate battle flag

The Charleston Ocean Racing Association, a sailing group that organizes harbor and offshore races throughout the year, voted Thursday to keep its current flag, a symbol that has divided the group with many saying the burgee too closely resembles the Confederate battle flag.

The motion to change the flag fell three votes shy of the votes needed to change the CORA symbol. Out of 59 total votes, 37 voted in favor of removing the group's current symbol, according to CORA member Mark Stetler, who was present for the meeting. A two-thirds majority — or 40 votes — was needed for the motion to pass.

The special meeting of members was called because Commodore Andy Guhl and the board felt it was their fiduciary obligation. Guhl noted that he has received a flurry of emails and other messages criticizing the flag, and that he feared the organization could lose income as a result of it.

The vote could exacerbate the divide within CORA, as several members said before the meeting they might resign or not renew their membership if the organization did not change the emblem.

Guhl said the organization will continue to be an all-inclusive organization dedicated to promoting the sport of sailing in Charleston.

He said the issue has been controversial for several years. But the debate has really heated up in recent months against a backdrop of social unrest across the nation.

The motion was for the group to cease using the current flag and form a committee to design a new one. The meeting ran just short of two hours as members gave their views on both sides of the debate.

Some sailors said they avoid displaying the burgee because of its resemblance to the battle flag. CORA generally has downplayed the banner, partly because the shoe company Sperry, a sponsor of Charleston Race Week, has expressed disapproval.

Those in favor of a change said this was a rebranding opportunity, and that some have decided against joining the organization because of the flag.

Others members argued the banner represented history and tradition and was not created as a symbol of racism.

The flag up for debate is red and triangular-shaped. Inside it runs a thick, blue stripe with four white stars that represent each of the original yacht clubs in the Charleston area.

Mark Stetler, a member of CORA for six years, has been outspoken about abandoning the banner.

"I don’t understand why some people's heritage is more important than others'," he said.

While the organization has considered the issue previously, Thursday was the first time CORA held a formal vote over the flag. In September, the issue was discussed and CORA issued a survey showing that 42 percent were in favor of a change and 58 percent were against. Had more been in favor of a change, the association would have held a vote, Guhl said.

Thursday's vote took place after protests have called for the removal of Confederate symbols across the country. In Charleston, the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square was taken down June 24.

This summer, South Carolina celebrated the fifth anniversary of the removal of the battle flag from Statehouse grounds. The move took place after self-avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof killed nine Black parishioners inside Emanuel AME Church. Pictures of Roof with the flag surfaced online after the shootings.