A year after money woes canceled Charleston's popular tall ships festival, Hurricane Dorian damage has sunk 2020 festivities.

The September storm took out the dock that organizers planned to use at Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, said Reg Brown, director of the HarborFest2020 by Tall Ships Charleston.

It might mean the end of the spring event that drew thousands but rose and fell with the grassroots effort to launch the Spirit of South Carolina, the state's own historic sailing vessel.

"I have been all over town looking for docks that could handle our ships and space for our Pirate Village. No luck. Every spot we have used in the past has disappeared," Brown said.

"Charleston Harbor no longer has a spot to dock tall ships," he added. "I hope everyone reading this has attended one of our earlier events, because I don’t know when dock space will be available for tall ships to return to Charleston Harbor."

Tall ships are replicas of historic sailing vessels and symbols of the seagoing heritage of the coastal ports where they are moored. The Spirit is Charleston's own, a $4 million schooner named for the coast where it had been wrighted in the early 2000s.

The festival was launched in 2000 to help pay for it.

The first year, the festival ran during a stopover of an international Tall Ships tour.

The Spirit launched in 2007, but, by 2014, loans taken out to speed its construction had locked the effort in debt. After the ship went bankrupt, the festival ceased.

The ship went up for auction in 2015 and local businessmen outbid other interests to keep it here. A nonprofit took over its ownership and operation. The vessel is run today partly as an educational journey program and is docked at the Charleston Maritime Center.

In 2017, the festival reopened after a six-year hiatus and drew an estimated 22,500 people. But admission was free. In 2018, organizers weren't able to secure funding in time to draw enough ships.

This year, "without the ships (mooring) and schooner rides, we cannot have a successful HarborFest," Brown said.

Hank Hofford, a board member of the Spirit non-profit, said the cancellation of the festival is disappointing and that it's always difficult to raise money and support for activities like it.

"It seems there is not enough support from most of the waterfront community for these public events. There needs to be," he said.

Large scale events like the fest take time, money and priorities, he said.

"Somehow, the interested parties in the maritime community need to get together and convince groups like the State Ports Authority, Patriots Point, the City Marina, all the local yacht clubs and sailing organizations and the adjacent municipalities, to step up and help," Hofford said.