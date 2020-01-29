Nearly 30 years after Charleston's Veterans Affairs hospital was renamed and dedicated with a painted portrait of a local Vietnam veteran, it will be getting a new portrait that better fits the namesake's likeness.

Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson was killed in March 1968 when he sacrificed himself to save members of his squadron from the impacts of a hand grenade. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor and a Purple Heart, and, in 1991, his hometown hospital dedicated to serving veterans bore his name.

But the painting of Johnson that welcomed visitors to the hospital on Bee Street didn't quite resemble the war hero.

It was Johnson's sister, Helen Richards, who realized the portrait was off. In 2018, Richards was given Johnson's official Vietnam enlistment photo at a commissioning ceremony for the ship USS Ralph Johnson and immediately saw the differences in Johnson's features versus the ones depicted in the VA hospital painting.

All of the family's photos of Johnson had been destroyed in 1989 by Hurricane Hugo, so it made sense that the painting done a few years later was a little off, said hospital spokeswoman Erin Curran.

"They didn't have the official enlistment photo of Ralph at the time, so it just doesn't quite look like him," she said.

Once the Johnson family got the copy of his enlistment photo, they set out to find an artist who could donate a new painting to the hospital since federal tax dollars cannot be used for art commissions.

They found the solution close to home.

Rick Austin, a Folly Beach-based artist and himself a Vietnam veteran, was a patient at the hospital in July and following his care, wanted to give back. He has since donated over 800 hours of his time to work with the hospital and Johnson's family to recast its namesake — an effort which will finally be unveiled Friday.

"Having the portrait unveiled on Friday is going to be very emotional. As a Vietnam veteran, you were pretty much hated when we got back — being spit on and everything," Austin said. "This portrait and unveiling is not only a tribute to Ralph, but a tribute to all of us Vietnam veterans."

Friday's ceremony, which is open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in the lobby of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, 109 Bee St. Austin, Richards and Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, are among the scheduled speakers.