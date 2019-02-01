The results of Charleston's first comprehensive parking study in 20 years point to alternatives to the single-occupant car — embracing public transit, technology and ridesharing.

Parking revenue

In April 2018 Charleston doubled the price of parking meters to $2 per hour, the same rate as city parking garages, and extended the hours meters must be paid from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Here are the financial results:

Parking meters, 2017: $1,452,440

Parking meters, 2018: $3,924,673

Average money revenue after rate and time increase (May-December 2018): $384,715

Average revenue the same months in 2017: $114,351