The city of Charleston's counterattack on renter detritus — the annual Operation Move-out — will get underway soon on the peninsula.

The cleanup begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday and runs through 5 p.m. Monday. Tenants are asked to place trash items at the curb by 7 a.m. for same-day pickup. Crews will operate daily with the exception of Sunday.

The enhanced cleanup effort began in 2010 in response to complaints about a sudden buildup of discarded household goods on city streets and sidewalks.

Before the targeted effort, many downtown sidewalks would be littered for days with big piles of student flotsam, such as couches, mattresses, pizza boxes and papers. The next scheduled pickup was often several days away.

Many downtown leases end July 31, just before the fall semester for college starts. The city’s Department of Livability and Tourism developed the program to manage the removal of trash and discarded household goods as renters and college students move out.

“With the cooperation of local landlords and tenants each summer, we’re able to properly and efficiently dispose of trash and unwanted items and keep our streets and sidewalks clear of debris," said Charleston Livability Director Dan Riccio.

Code enforcement officers will patrol the area most affected — between Line and Beaufain streets — to find instances where trash has been put out improperly. The officers provide a flyer to tenants that describes the right way to discard trash and household items. It also informs tenants of alternatives, such as donating to charities.

Some tips from the Livability Department:

Food waste should only be placed in the green collection can.

Only recyclables are to be placed in the blue collection can.

Large household items should be stacked neatly at the curb.

Small personal items and clothes should be bagged.

No electronic items are to be placed at the curb but instead taken to the nearest recycling center by the tenant. For downtown residents, the closest center likely will be 13 Romney St.