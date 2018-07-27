It's that time of year on the Charleston peninsula when folks simultaneously move out of downtown rentals and leave a lot of trash and junk behind.
To minimize the inevitable garbage pileup, the city will step in once again next week with its Operation Move-out, a cleanup initiative that's been successful in the past.
Many downtown leases end July 31, just before college school years start. The mass exodus makes it a challenging week for the city’s Department of Livability and Tourism.
“Our goal with Operation Move-out is to help keep the sidewalks and streets clear of debris by informing landlords and tenants of the proper way to dispose of their trash while facilitating the timely removal of the unwanted items,” said Livability Director Dan Riccio.
The organized cleanup began in 2010 in response to complaints about a sudden build-up of discarded household goods on city streets and sidewalks. Before the targeted effort, many downtown sidewalks would be littered for days with big piles of student flotsam, such as couches, mattresses, pizza boxes and papers. The next scheduled pickup was often days away.
In 2013, the city began collaborating with Carolina Waste to augment the program. The move-out was added to the company's contract and it now provides three dedicated trucks with collectors. The city also deploys eight code enforcement officers to help and check for landlord compliance.
"We're able to quickly clear the right of ways much quicker than when we started," Riccio said. "They go street by street every single day until it's cleaned up."
The cleanup will run from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Friday. Tenants are being asked to put their trash and items at the curb by 7 a.m. each day.
Meanwhile, code enforcement officers will patrol the entire peninsula — especially between Line and Beaufain streets — to find instances where trash has been put out improperly. The officers provide a flyer to tenants that describes the right way to discard trash and household items. It also informs tenants of alternatives, such as donating to charities.
"We're trying to collect usable items as much as we can, not only moving the waste but collecting the gently used items that can be recycled with Goodwill Industries," Riccio said.
The city only saw a handful of violations in earlier years, but it issued 40 citations last year, a big spike.
"We had a drop in landlord participation," he said, adding several didn't inform their tenants of the city's move-out rules.
He anticipates an improvement this year after meeting with landlords.