Mattresses, couches, new storage containers, what appeared to be family heirloom furniture and a 4-foot plastic Burnett’s vodka bottle were just some of the items Charleston sanitation workers picked up Wednesday during the start of Operation Move-out.

During the next five days, a 15-person crew will fan out around downtown Charleston — from Line to Beaufain streets — sorting through discarded furniture and trash in hopes of salvaging some treasures for reuse.

It's all part of the city's effort to get its arms around potential problems that traditionally crop up around July 31, just before school starts back. It's the time when most downtown leases expire, tenants move out and others move in.

A 2010 Post and Courier story described the summer chaos as leaving "piles of streetside trash the size of sand dunes." But those "trash dunes" have gradually diminished, according to Daniel Riccio, the city's director of livability and tourism.

He created the Operation Move-out program in 2011.

Since the program began, many students have opted for newly built dorm-style apartment buildings with amenities like pools, gym memberships and transportation, instead of renting in peninsula neighborhoods, Riccio said.

The city previously saw a changeover of about 7,000 rental units over the span of two days, but the current number is more like 3,500 to 4,000.

"Development of these dorm-style apartments — it's pulled tenants from the neighborhoods," Riccio said.

On Wednesday, every few streets had a large pile outside a rental property, some neatly stacked making for an easy and quick pick-up. Others took more time, with mattresses and garbage bags that had been picked through since they were tossed at the curb.

Some tried to take advantage of the move-out days by tossing construction debris in between a mattress and a couch. City crews didn't remove that but instead stacked it neatly in front of the house for the property owner to properly address.

Riccio's team tries to coordinate with rental property managers downtown, but that doesn't mean crews picking up discarded furniture along narrow streets don't get the occasional nasty comment from people trying to drive a rental truck along the same street.

As Ashley Avenue property manager Mauri Harrison pulled overflowing trash bins to the curb Wednesday, she noted the stressful crunch she faces even though she has five consecutive days of trash pickup available.

"I still have less than 24 hours to flip this house for the next tenant," she said. "Everyone expects the property to be in pristine condition."

This year, the city partnered with Homeless to Hope Furniture Warehouse, a new volunteer group that helps furnish homes for recently homeless people.

On Wednesday, the group received nine sofas, five bed frames, four kitchen tables with chairs, a lot of end tables and about five or six dressers, according to volunteer Gloria Aslanidis.